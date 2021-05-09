We all found different ways to fill the time during those long weeks of lockdown, and celebs were no different.
Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she ended up indulging in booze and even carbs during the last year, as she quarantined with her family.
The actress-turned-entrepreneur dubbed her drink of choice a ‘Buster Paltrow,’ which she named after her grandfather and contains “great quinoa whiskey”.
Gwyneth told The Mirror: “I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails.
“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week?
“Like that’s not healthy. I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours.
“It’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”
Gwyneth insisted she was “not, like, black-out” drunk, but she admitted she still craves a cigarette when drinking. “I miss it,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Oscar-winner’s Netflix show The Goop Lab is gearing up for its second series, which will air later this year.
- If you need help with a drinking problem, call the Alcoholics Anonymous national helpline for free on 0800 9177 650 or email help@aamail.org.
- For advice on how to reduce drinking, visit Drinkaware’s website or Alcohol Change UK.
- Find alcohol addiction services near you using this NHS tool.