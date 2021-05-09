We all found different ways to fill the time during those long weeks of lockdown, and celebs were no different.

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she ended up indulging in booze and even carbs during the last year, as she quarantined with her family.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur dubbed her drink of choice a ‘Buster Paltrow,’ which she named after her grandfather and contains “great quinoa whiskey”.