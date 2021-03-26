Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Loses It, Falls Off Couch After Gwyneth Paltrow's WAP Comments

As the leading evangelist of vagina candles, it only makes sense that Gwyneth Paltrow would be pro-WAP.

For some reason, however, the admission took Kelly Clarkson by surprise and then some during the Goop founder’s appearance on her talk show this week.

When the host asked Gwynnie to name the song “you go to when you’re down” the Oscar-winner plainly stated the hit Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion track’s name in its entirety.

“Wet ass pussy,” she deadpanned on The Kelly Clarkson Show, prompting the singer-turned-daytime-star to erupt in a major giggle fit, before falling from her couch to the floor.

“I’m done. I’m done. That was—I literally—I need to see the tape back,” Kelly declared, as Gwyneth, who was being interviewed via video-link, chuckled along. “Because I felt like I was like, ‘Oh…wait, what?’. That was amazing!”

Kelly then crowned Gwyneth as her “favourite guest this season,” adding that she see “needed that in my soul”.