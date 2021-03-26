Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Loses It, Falls Off Couch After Gwyneth Paltrow's WAP Comments

As the leading evangelist of vagina candles, it only makes sense that Gwyneth Paltrow would be pro-WAP.
For some reason, however, the admission took Kelly Clarkson by surprise and then some during the Goop founder’s appearance on her talk show this week.
When the host asked Gwynnie to name the song “you go to when you’re down” the Oscar-winner plainly stated the hit Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion track’s name in its entirety.
“Wet ass pussy,” she deadpanned on The Kelly Clarkson Show, prompting the singer-turned-daytime-star to erupt in a major giggle fit, before falling from her couch to the floor.
“I’m done. I’m done. That was—I literally—I need to see the tape back,” Kelly declared, as Gwyneth, who was being interviewed via video-link, chuckled along. “Because I felt like I was like, ‘Oh…wait, what?’. That was amazing!”
Kelly then crowned Gwyneth as her “favourite guest this season,” adding that she see “needed that in my soul”.
Gwyneth is hardly alone in her WAP appreciation, as the song, which unabashedly celebrates female pleasure, became one of the defining hits of the past year.
The track peaked at number one on both sides of the Atlantic, while its racy video and lyrics caused all sorts of conversation at the time.
Cardi B and Megan debuted the first ever performance of the song on the Grammys stage earlier this month, with the two rappers changing many of the original lines in WAP during the live broadcast.
The electrifying rendition still managed to draw criticism from conservative pundits like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. The FCC said it received around 80 complaints from viewers during Grammys night.
Cardi responded to the controversy in her own unique style, openly mocking her critics and thanking them for the free publicity.
“Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism or bad government?” she wrote on Twitter earlier this month, adding, “THAT WOULD BE SO ICONIC!!!”
Cardi B has yet to respond to Gwyneth praising the song, but we can’t be the only ones who smell a candle collaboration in the future...
This story previously appeared on the US edition of HuffPost.