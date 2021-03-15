There’s no question over who stole the show with their stand-out performance at this year’s Grammys.

We’ve been waiting since the summer for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to perform their chart-topping, controversy-sparking hit WAP for the first time, and we’re glad to report it was more than worth the wait.

Even with WAP’s more explicit lyrics being censored for the live broadcast, the rap duo more than managed to get the message of their hit song across, with an outrageous performance that included a pole routine around a giant high heel, the pair getting cosy in an absolutely enormous bed and even some tap-dancing.

After all, if you can’t go all out at the Grammys, when can you?