It was a year of record-breaking wins, bold red carpet moments and incredible performances at this year’s Grammys, which took place in the wee small hours on Sunday night. Beyoncé was the big winner on the night, with Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles also scooping some of the night’s top prizes. For those who didn’t fancy staying up till four in the morning, you’re in luck, because we’ve rounded up all the must-see moments from what was a pretty jam-packed ceremony. 1. Phoebe Bridgers’ outfit on the red carpet is a total treat (or should that be a “trick or treat”?)

US singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was nominated for four Grammys this year, including Best New Artist and Best Rock Performance. Although she didn’t end up winning any of the awards she was in the running for, Phoebe still made a lasting impression on the night, thanks to this slightly spooky ensemble. 2. Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat pose up a storm on the red carpet

They might have been up against one another in the coveted Best New Artist category, but Doja and Megan made it clear they had one another’s backs as they posed together on their way into the event. Megan and Doja recently teamed up for a remix of the Ariana Grande track 34+35, which was released last month. 3. Yep, Blue Ivy Carter is now officially a Grammy winner

Admittedly we all missed this moment, as this award was announced before the live ceremony got underway. Beyoncé’s song Brown Skin Girl – which features vocals from her daughter, Blue Ivy – was the winner of Best Music Video, making the nine-year-old the second-youngest winner in Grammys history. 4. Trevor Noah’s opening monologue We have to say, Trevor Noah did a great job of hosting the Grammys on what can’t have been an easy night for him. His biggest triumph was his early opening monologue, joking about how the mostly-outdoor ceremony was the “best open-air event since the storming of the Capitol” and commented there was more tension among this year’s nominees than a “family reunion at Buckingham Palace”.

Trevor also joked that because of the strict testing backstage at the Grammys, the awards show was a “rare event where the white stuff going up people’s noses is cotton swabs”. 5. The set-up for the live performances did seem familiar though Because of the unusual circumstances and lack of studio audience, Grammys organisers did things a little differently in 2021, and had all of the musicians performing in the same space, which had a bit of a Later… With Jools Holland vibe. And we weren’t the only ones who thought so:

The Grammys, or Later... with Trevor Noah? — Patrick Hosken (@patrickhosken) March 15, 2021

Love how the #GRAMMYs this year looks to be like a supersized Jools Holland episode. — Sam Atkins (@Atkins_Sam) March 15, 2021

Is this the Grammys or a very weird episode of Jools Holland? — Lindsey Kelk (@LindseyKelk) March 15, 2021

Really enjoyed how first part of The Grammys felt like a giant size episode of "Later...with Jools Holland" this year.



The whole show being a concert and not a boring award ceremony is how it should always be. — Mr. Nick (@LAKUnamatata) March 15, 2021

the Grammys production is INSANE but it's kinda like an upscale Jools Holland show? Either way can we have one of these per week, cheers — Laura Harvey (@laurahphoto) March 15, 2021

6. Harry Styles kicked things off with a bare-chested rendition of Watermelon Sugar

It was very good, and that’s all we have to say on the matter. 7. Things then took a dramatic 180 when Billie Eilish took to the stage

We were barely over the shock of Harry Styles throwing his green feather boa to the ground before Billie Eilish changed the mood completely, delivering an eerie version of her hit Everything I Wanted. 8. After roughly an hour, we finally got the first award of the night Because of the format, the Grammys were especially performance-heavy this year, so much so we kind of forgot the whole thing was supposed to be an awards show. Megan Thee Stallion was the night’s first winner, scooping Best New Artist in what was an especially competitive year. Her speech was brilliant (even if it was briefly interrupted by a car), and featured a touching tribute to her late mum.

🏆 | Megan accepting her award for "Best New Artist" at the #GRAMMYs. 🖤pic.twitter.com/DjvPx2ZIbt — Megan Charts (@StallionOnChart) March 15, 2021

9. Dua Lipa delivered what just might be the performance of her career

Cracking jacket, too. 10 Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars throw it back as they make their debut as Silk Sonic

Another brilliant performance on the night, with the two serving brilliant retro vibes with Leave The Door Open, the first cut from their upcoming collaborative album. Based on this performance, we’re very intrigued to hear more. Later, they returned to the stage to pay tribute to Little Richard during the “in memoriam” section, with a blast of Good Golly Miss Molly. 11. Taylor Swift brought the world of Folklore to life with her performance

Part Teletubbies, part Hereditary, part The Hobbit, part Shrek, Taylor Swift made a triumphant return to the Grammys stage after a five-year break, performing a medley of songs taken from her two albums released in 2020. “Taylor Swift’s music was like medicine for a lot of us this past year,” Trevor Noah said, joking: “And not just because it came in two doses.” 12. Harry Styles is officially a Grammy-winning musician everyone

Watermelon Sugar – which actually ended up being a bigger hit in America than it was here in the UK – earned him Best Pop Vocal Solo Performance. CBS did have to censor him, though, when he said: “I feel very grateful to be here… all these songs are fucking massive.” 13. Mickey Guyton performs her song Black Like Me

The country star’s powerful track was released in September 2020, with Mickey addressing her experiences of racism in America in the song’s lyrics. “If you think we live in the land of the free,” she sings on the chorus. “Then you should try to be Black like me.” Mickey’s performance was a simple one, and formed part of a country music medley during ther ceremony, but the scaled-back production allowed her lyrics to really shine through. 14. H.E.R. wins Song Of The Year for I Can’t Breathe

Fun Fact: The #GRAMMYs Song Of The Year was recorded in @HERMusicx's bedroom at her mom’s house! Let’s congratulate these winners. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P8C2kkxigV — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

“We wrote this song over FaceTime and I didn’t imagine that my fear and my pain would turn into impact, and possibly turn into change,” the singer-songwriter explained. At the end of her speech, she added: “That fight we had in us the summer of 2020, we need to keep that same energy.” 15. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform WAP for the first time and it was more than worth the wait

We’re still kind of speechless, to be honest. Watch the clip, and that will probably explain why. 16. Megan Thee Stallion is overjoyed to share the stage with Beyoncé

What would @Beyonce do? Definitely win big at The #GRAMMYs! 😎 Congratulations to @theestallion and Beyoncé for Best Rap Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/EsijjKNodj — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

“Ever since I was little, I was like, I’m going to grow up and be the rap Beyoncé,” an excited Megan explained after Savage Remix was awarded Best Rap Performance. “My mama would always be like, ‘Megan, what would Beyoncé do?’. And I’m always like ‘what would Beyoncé do… but let me make it a little ratchet’.” 17 Trevor Noah then caught Beyoncé off guard with the news that she was on the cusp of breaking a Grammys record

casual grammys history — beyoncé with 27 grammy wins pic.twitter.com/PbXBHOWayB — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) March 15, 2021

It was arguably a bold choice to surprise Beyoncé with an unscripted moment on live television, even if it was to share some very exciting news with her. 18 Beyoncé then broke said record a short while later

When her song Black Parade scooped Best R&B Performance, becoming Beyoncé’s 28th Grammy win overall, this made her the most-awarded female artist in the ceremony’s 60-year history, as well as the most-awarded singer of all time.

19. Lil Baby’s elaborate performance of The Bigger Picture is a must-watch

Proving awards shows can be about more than red carpet moments and awarding popularity, Lil Baby’s elaborate performance of his song The Bigger Picture was powerful and moving. It also included an appearance from Tamika Mallory, who made a plea for change to US president Joe Biden, as well as a guest spot from Killer Mike of the duo Run The Jewels. 20. The final two awards of the night are given out First, Taylor Swift discovered she’d won Album Of The Year for her surprise release Folklore, which came out in the summer of 2020. This was Taylor’s third win for Album Of The Year, and it’s fair to say she was rather excited about the whole thing:

taylor screaming what the fuc* for her AOTY folklore win, this makes my year pic.twitter.com/BMExPRdjRY — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) March 15, 2021

Following this, the final award of the night, Record Of The Year, was given to Billie Eilish, who ended up dedicating her win to Megan Thee Stallion, who she suggested would have been a more deserving recipient. “This is really embarrassing for me,” Billie explained. “Megan... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, ’There’s no way they’re going to choose me. I was like, ‘It’s hers’. “You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world.”

Billie Eilish’s acceptance speech for Record of the Year at the #Grammyspic.twitter.com/03CBQn3u1A — 🕊ᴺᴹ (@jedits__) March 15, 2021

Billie added: “I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly.” 21. And finally… Ringo Starr, everybody