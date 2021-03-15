It was a year of record-breaking wins, bold red carpet moments and incredible performances at this year’s Grammys, which took place in the wee small hours on Sunday night.
Beyoncé was the big winner on the night, with Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles also scooping some of the night’s top prizes.
For those who didn’t fancy staying up till four in the morning, you’re in luck, because we’ve rounded up all the must-see moments from what was a pretty jam-packed ceremony.
1. Phoebe Bridgers’ outfit on the red carpet is a total treat (or should that be a “trick or treat”?)
US singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was nominated for four Grammys this year, including Best New Artist and Best Rock Performance.
Although she didn’t end up winning any of the awards she was in the running for, Phoebe still made a lasting impression on the night, thanks to this slightly spooky ensemble.
2. Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat pose up a storm on the red carpet
They might have been up against one another in the coveted Best New Artist category, but Doja and Megan made it clear they had one another’s backs as they posed together on their way into the event.
Megan and Doja recently teamed up for a remix of the Ariana Grande track 34+35, which was released last month.
3. Yep, Blue Ivy Carter is now officially a Grammy winner
Admittedly we all missed this moment, as this award was announced before the live ceremony got underway.
Beyoncé’s song Brown Skin Girl – which features vocals from her daughter, Blue Ivy – was the winner of Best Music Video, making the nine-year-old the second-youngest winner in Grammys history.
4. Trevor Noah’s opening monologue
We have to say, Trevor Noah did a great job of hosting the Grammys on what can’t have been an easy night for him.
His biggest triumph was his early opening monologue, joking about how the mostly-outdoor ceremony was the “best open-air event since the storming of the Capitol” and commented there was more tension among this year’s nominees than a “family reunion at Buckingham Palace”.
Trevor also joked that because of the strict testing backstage at the Grammys, the awards show was a “rare event where the white stuff going up people’s noses is cotton swabs”.
5. The set-up for the live performances did seem familiar though
Because of the unusual circumstances and lack of studio audience, Grammys organisers did things a little differently in 2021, and had all of the musicians performing in the same space, which had a bit of a Later… With Jools Holland vibe.
And we weren’t the only ones who thought so:
6. Harry Styles kicked things off with a bare-chested rendition of Watermelon Sugar
It was very good, and that’s all we have to say on the matter.
7. Things then took a dramatic 180 when Billie Eilish took to the stage
We were barely over the shock of Harry Styles throwing his green feather boa to the ground before Billie Eilish changed the mood completely, delivering an eerie version of her hit Everything I Wanted.
8. After roughly an hour, we finally got the first award of the night
Because of the format, the Grammys were especially performance-heavy this year, so much so we kind of forgot the whole thing was supposed to be an awards show.
Megan Thee Stallion was the night’s first winner, scooping Best New Artist in what was an especially competitive year. Her speech was brilliant (even if it was briefly interrupted by a car), and featured a touching tribute to her late mum.
9. Dua Lipa delivered what just might be the performance of her career
Cracking jacket, too.
10 Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars throw it back as they make their debut as Silk Sonic
Another brilliant performance on the night, with the two serving brilliant retro vibes with Leave The Door Open, the first cut from their upcoming collaborative album. Based on this performance, we’re very intrigued to hear more.
Later, they returned to the stage to pay tribute to Little Richard during the “in memoriam” section, with a blast of Good Golly Miss Molly.
11. Taylor Swift brought the world of Folklore to life with her performance
Part Teletubbies, part Hereditary, part The Hobbit, part Shrek, Taylor Swift made a triumphant return to the Grammys stage after a five-year break, performing a medley of songs taken from her two albums released in 2020.
“Taylor Swift’s music was like medicine for a lot of us this past year,” Trevor Noah said, joking: “And not just because it came in two doses.”
12. Harry Styles is officially a Grammy-winning musician everyone
Watermelon Sugar – which actually ended up being a bigger hit in America than it was here in the UK – earned him Best Pop Vocal Solo Performance.
CBS did have to censor him, though, when he said: “I feel very grateful to be here… all these songs are fucking massive.”
13. Mickey Guyton performs her song Black Like Me
The country star’s powerful track was released in September 2020, with Mickey addressing her experiences of racism in America in the song’s lyrics.
“If you think we live in the land of the free,” she sings on the chorus. “Then you should try to be Black like me.”
Mickey’s performance was a simple one, and formed part of a country music medley during ther ceremony, but the scaled-back production allowed her lyrics to really shine through.
14. H.E.R. wins Song Of The Year for I Can’t Breathe
“We wrote this song over FaceTime and I didn’t imagine that my fear and my pain would turn into impact, and possibly turn into change,” the singer-songwriter explained.
At the end of her speech, she added: “That fight we had in us the summer of 2020, we need to keep that same energy.”
15. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform WAP for the first time and it was more than worth the wait
We’re still kind of speechless, to be honest. Watch the clip, and that will probably explain why.
16. Megan Thee Stallion is overjoyed to share the stage with Beyoncé
“Ever since I was little, I was like, I’m going to grow up and be the rap Beyoncé,” an excited Megan explained after Savage Remix was awarded Best Rap Performance.
“My mama would always be like, ‘Megan, what would Beyoncé do?’. And I’m always like ‘what would Beyoncé do… but let me make it a little ratchet’.”
17 Trevor Noah then caught Beyoncé off guard with the news that she was on the cusp of breaking a Grammys record
It was arguably a bold choice to surprise Beyoncé with an unscripted moment on live television, even if it was to share some very exciting news with her.
18 Beyoncé then broke said record a short while later
When her song Black Parade scooped Best R&B Performance, becoming Beyoncé’s 28th Grammy win overall, this made her the most-awarded female artist in the ceremony’s 60-year history, as well as the most-awarded singer of all time.
19. Lil Baby’s elaborate performance of The Bigger Picture is a must-watch
Proving awards shows can be about more than red carpet moments and awarding popularity, Lil Baby’s elaborate performance of his song The Bigger Picture was powerful and moving.
It also included an appearance from Tamika Mallory, who made a plea for change to US president Joe Biden, as well as a guest spot from Killer Mike of the duo Run The Jewels.
20. The final two awards of the night are given out
First, Taylor Swift discovered she’d won Album Of The Year for her surprise release Folklore, which came out in the summer of 2020.
This was Taylor’s third win for Album Of The Year, and it’s fair to say she was rather excited about the whole thing:
Following this, the final award of the night, Record Of The Year, was given to Billie Eilish, who ended up dedicating her win to Megan Thee Stallion, who she suggested would have been a more deserving recipient.
“This is really embarrassing for me,” Billie explained. “Megan... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, ’There’s no way they’re going to choose me. I was like, ‘It’s hers’.
“You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world.”
Billie added: “I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly.”
21. And finally… Ringo Starr, everybody
What a way to end the night. Peace and love.