Harry Styles had a big night at the Grammys on Sunday.
Not only did he bring the heat when he opened the show with a bare-chested performance of Watermelon Sugar, Harry also picked up his first ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.
But those aren’t the only reasons the former One Direction star got people talking on the night.
On the red carpet, Harry delivered another of his signature fashion moments, posing for photographers in a yellow check jacket which he paired with a pink feather boa.
We probably don’t need to tell you that Harry’s ensemble won the thumbs up from Twitter, although many couldn’t help pointing out it bore a striking resemblance to a certain 90s teen movie.
And if you’re feeling a bit Clueless as to what we mean, here are some tweets to illustrate our point…
Harry was nominated for a total of three Grammys in 2021, with his sophomore release Fine Line also being nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.
Meanwhile, he was also a contender for Best Music Video for his surreal Adore You clip.
The chart-topping singer was the first star to perform at the live ceremony, sporting a leather suit jacket and trousers for the occasion, which he paired with a different feather boa.
After his performance, Grammys host Trevor Noah joked: “It’s crazy to think that someone that talented and handsome is from the same place as Boris Johnson... man, the UK is diverse.”
Check out all the red carpet moments from this year’s Grammys in the gallery below: