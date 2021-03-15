Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Harry Styles

We probably don’t need to tell you that Harry’s ensemble won the thumbs up from Twitter, although many couldn’t help pointing out it bore a striking resemblance to a certain 90s teen movie. And if you’re feeling a bit Clueless as to what we mean, here are some tweets to illustrate our point…

Harry Styles at the #Grammys 2021 Alicia Silverstone in Clueless movie(1995) pic.twitter.com/xGY6dsGTlu — 🌸 Kara (@itskararasamosa) March 15, 2021

Tell me you like Clueless without telling me you like Clueless #HarryStyles#GRAMMYs@Harry_Stylespic.twitter.com/tDyD4ui1FK — Angela All Along (@missangiej_) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles at the #Grammys looks like he’s wearing all the costumes from Clueless at once. pic.twitter.com/rzdMSnOEEj — Amanda Festa (@mandafesta) March 15, 2021

Ok but why is the first thing I thought of was that he just walked of a clueless set 😅 @Harry_Stylespic.twitter.com/GZK9DkiL4h — 𝙇𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝 🧸 (@RockMeLH) March 15, 2021

NOT CHER FROM CLUELESS JUST HARRY STYLES pic.twitter.com/8mYIiQ1ZN7 — emma💌 (@eemmaaspam) March 15, 2021

harry styles giving us very cher from clueless but also giving us a a sharpay evens tease with the feather boa. as he should 😌🤝 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/h7iM5A3Rkq — ミ☆ (@notearsnaya) March 15, 2021