It came as no surprise that Harry Styles kicked off the Grammys in style on Sunday night.

And when we say “style”, we really mean it, with Harry serving up some of his unique fashion sense as he made his debut on the Grammys stage.

The former One Direction star was tasked with opening the whole show with a performance of his hit Watermelon Sugar, sporting an eye-catching green feather boa for the occasion.

As the performance went on, the bare-chested singer ditched the boa completely, showing off his tattoos in a leather suit.