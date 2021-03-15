It came as no surprise that Harry Styles kicked off the Grammys in style on Sunday night.
And when we say “style”, we really mean it, with Harry serving up some of his unique fashion sense as he made his debut on the Grammys stage.
The former One Direction star was tasked with opening the whole show with a performance of his hit Watermelon Sugar, sporting an eye-catching green feather boa for the occasion.
As the performance went on, the bare-chested singer ditched the boa completely, showing off his tattoos in a leather suit.
And we probably don’t need to tell you, fans were absolutely loving it…
After Harry’s performance, Grammys host Trevor Noah joked: “It’s crazy to think that someone that talented and handsome is from the same place as Boris Johnson... man, the UK is diverse.”
Of course, Harry’s style has been causing a stir for some time now, not least last year when he graced the cover of Vogue for the first time, posing in a Gucci gown and matching jacket.
Harry was nominated for a total of three Grammys this year, including Best Pop Vocal Album for his sophomore effort Fine Line, and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit Watermelon Sugar.
The star’s dreamy Adore You video was also nominated for Best Music Video, but lost out to Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl.