Anyone watching this year’s Grammys ceremony live on Sunday night might have been surprised when there was a quick dip in the sound during Harry Styles’ acceptance speech.

The awards show saw Harry bagging his first ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category thanks to his hit Watermelon Sugar.

However, bosses were forced to temporarily cut the sound on his speech, after he swore during the live broadcast.

Addressing his fellow nominees, Harry said (via Esquire): “I feel very grateful to be here, thank you... all these songs are fucking massive, so thank you so much.”