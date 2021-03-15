Anyone watching this year’s Grammys ceremony live on Sunday night might have been surprised when there was a quick dip in the sound during Harry Styles’ acceptance speech.
The awards show saw Harry bagging his first ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category thanks to his hit Watermelon Sugar.
However, bosses were forced to temporarily cut the sound on his speech, after he swore during the live broadcast.
Addressing his fellow nominees, Harry said (via Esquire): “I feel very grateful to be here, thank you... all these songs are fucking massive, so thank you so much.”
Harry was undoubtedly one of the big stars of this year’s Grammys, opening the show with a bare-chested performance of his award-winning tune and making a big impression on the red carpet.
But he wasn’t the only star who turned the air blue during the ceremony.
Presenting the first award of the night, Lizzo seemingly even caught herself off guard when she began by telling the crowd: “Bitch, I’m back – ooh, god. I’m so sorry.”
Meanwhile, after being awarded Album Of The Year for the third time in her career, Taylor Swift was caught on camera on the Grammys’ Instagram page, celebrating her win with Folklore’s producers.
Whoever was behind the camera probably wasn’t prepared for what the star would end up coming out with, though:
Beyoncé was the big winner at this year’s Grammys, scooping four awards in total.
This pushed her overall number of Grammys to 28, making her the singer with the most wins in the awards show’s history.
Other stars to take home awards included Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.