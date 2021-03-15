Beyoncé was the big winner at this year’s Grammys, on a night that saw her make history as the artist with the most awards in the ceremony’s history.

The music legend scooped four awards during Sunday night’s ceremony, including two wins for her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration Savage, and another in the Best Music Video category for her Brown Skin Girl clip.

Her fourth win of 2021 – which was her 28th overall – was for her single Black Parade, which saw her overtaking country star Alison Krauss as the singer with the most wins.