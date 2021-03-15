Beyoncé was the big winner at this year’s Grammys, on a night that saw her make history as the artist with the most awards in the ceremony’s history.
The music legend scooped four awards during Sunday night’s ceremony, including two wins for her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration Savage, and another in the Best Music Video category for her Brown Skin Girl clip.
Her fourth win of 2021 – which was her 28th overall – was for her single Black Parade, which saw her overtaking country star Alison Krauss as the singer with the most wins.
It was also a big night for Bey’s fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion, who took home three awards, including the coveted Best New Artist prize.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift picked up her third win in the Album Of The Year category, five years after last triumphing for her release, 1989.
Harry Styles and Dua Lipa were the night’s big British winners, scooping Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, respectively.
Check out an abridged list of this year’s key Grammys wins below...
Record Of The Year
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Album Of The Year
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Song Of The Year
I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Vocal Album
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Best Pop Solo Performance
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Best R&B Album
John Legend – Bigger Love
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Best Rock Album
The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Best Rap Album
Nas – King’s Disease
Best Rap Song
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé – Savage Remix
Best Rap Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé – Savage Remix
Best Country Album
Miranda Lambert – Wild Card
Best Music Video
Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter – Brown Skin Girl