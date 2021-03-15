ENTERTAINMENT
15/03/2021 03:39 GMT | Updated 22 minutes ago

Grammys 2021 Winners List: Beyoncé Leads The Way At This Year's Awards

Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion also picked up some of the top awards of the night.

Beyoncé was the big winner at this year’s Grammys, on a night that saw her make history as the artist with the most awards in the ceremony’s history.

The music legend scooped four awards during Sunday night’s ceremony, including two wins for her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration Savage, and another in the Best Music Video category for her Brown Skin Girl clip.

Her fourth win of 2021 – which was her 28th overall – was for her single Black Parade, which saw her overtaking country star Alison Krauss as the singer with the most wins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Beyoncé on stage at the Grammys

It was also a big night for Bey’s fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion, who took home three awards, including the coveted Best New Artist prize.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift picked up her third win in the Album Of The Year category, five years after last triumphing for her release, 1989.

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa were the night’s big British winners, scooping Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, respectively.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit Watermelon Sugar

Check out an abridged list of this year’s key Grammys wins below...

Record Of The Year

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

 

Album Of The Year

Taylor Swift – Folklore

 

Song Of The Year

I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.

 

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

 

Best R&B Album

John Legend – Bigger Love

 

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Black Parade

 

Best Rock Album

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

 

Best Rap Album

Nas – King’s Disease

 

Best Rap Song

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé – Savage Remix

 

Best Rap Performance

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé – Savage Remix

 

Best Country Album

Miranda Lambert – Wild Card

 

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter – Brown Skin Girl

MORE GRAMMYS:

MORE: ukmusic lifestyle awards season entertainment Taylor Swift Beyonce harry styles Grammys dua lipa Megan Thee Stallion

Conversations