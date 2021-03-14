Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has bagged her first Grammy at the age of nine. On Sunday night, the Beyoncé song Brown Skin Girl – which features vocals from Blue Ivy, as well as singers Saint Jhn and Wizked – triumphed in the Best Music Video category at this year’s Grammys. The song’s victory means Blue Ivy is now an official Grammy winner, and the second youngest in history, no less.

The youngest Grammy recipient ever is still Leah Peasall, a singer in the family trio The Peasall Sisters, who was just eight years old at the time of her win.

Vevo Blue Ivy as seen in the Brown Skin Girl music video

Brown Skin Girl was featured on Bey’s Lion King companion album The Gift, and formed a pivotal part of the 2020 film Black Is King, which was also nominated in the Best Music Film category at this year’s awards. In fact, Beyoncé was the most nominated artist at the 2021 Grammys, with nine nods in total, largely thanks to her 2020 single Black Parade and her collaboration with fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion, on a remix of her song Savage.

Vevo Beyoncé and Blue Ivy playing together in the Brown Skin Girl video