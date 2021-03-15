Taylor Swift made a return to the Grammys stage after a five-year absence on Sunday night, with an elaborate performance celebrating her hugely successful Folklore and Evermore albums.

The singer-songwriter released two chart-topping albums in the last year, the first of which was nominated for Album Of The Year at this year’s Grammys, and to mark the occasion, she performed during the ceremony for the first time since 2016.

For her special performance, Taylor performed a medley of her songs Cardigan, August and Willow.

She was seen singing in a special setting reminiscent of her recent music videos, beginning by performing Cardigan on a specially-created grassy hill, after which she joined musicians Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner in a cosy wooden cabin for her final two songs.