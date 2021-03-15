Taylor Swift made a return to the Grammys stage after a five-year absence on Sunday night, with an elaborate performance celebrating her hugely successful Folklore and Evermore albums.
The singer-songwriter released two chart-topping albums in the last year, the first of which was nominated for Album Of The Year at this year’s Grammys, and to mark the occasion, she performed during the ceremony for the first time since 2016.
For her special performance, Taylor performed a medley of her songs Cardigan, August and Willow.
She was seen singing in a special setting reminiscent of her recent music videos, beginning by performing Cardigan on a specially-created grassy hill, after which she joined musicians Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner in a cosy wooden cabin for her final two songs.
The performance was definitely one of the stand-outs of the night, and went down a storm with fans.
But Taylor’s unusual surroundings also sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with comparisons to everything from The Hobbit and Shrek to the hair-raising horror film Hereditary and Kathryn Hann’s already-iconic WandaVision character being made…
Meanwhile, others just wanted to know if the cabin would be available to rent for a weekend post-pandemic…
Taylor was one of this year’s top nominees at the Grammys, with recognition in a total of six categories.
This included an Album Of The Year nomination for Folklore – her first nod in this category since 1989 won five years ago – and Song Of The Year for Cardigan.
Beautiful Ghosts, the song Taylor and Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote for the ill-fated Cats film, was also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media, but lost out to Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme, No Time To Die.