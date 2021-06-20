Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is Now 'Like Her Brother'

Gwyneth Paltrow has said that she now has a sibling-esque relationship with her he ex-husband Chris Martin.

The Hollywood actor and the Coldplay frontman “consciously uncoupled” after 10 years of marriage in 2014, and are now on great terms.

Asked about Chris during an appearance on The Today Show in the US, Gwyneth said: “He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family. I love him.

“And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say.”