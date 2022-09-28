Tom Hanks Says Only Four Of His Films Are 'Pretty Good', And Fans Have Thoughts

Tom Hanks Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Tom Hanks has raised eyebrows after suggesting that out of his vast filmography, he considers four in particular worthy of being deemed “pretty good”.

The ever-modest star is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, picking up a slew of Oscar nominations (and two wins) for his roles in films like Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan.

He’s also been part of some ambitious milestone films, including the epic Cloud Atlas and the game-changing Toy Story saga.

However, in a new article in People magazine about his new novel, which is set in Hollywood, the screen legend played down his cinematic achievements.

“No one knows how a movie is made — though everyone thinks they do,” he told the outlet.

“I’ve made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I’m still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle.”

And while we can probably assume Tom was being ironic with his “pretty good” comment, that hasn’t stopped some film fans from sharing their own personal top picks from his filmography (while others took the opportunity to highlight some of his more *ahem* divisive offerings)...

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Tom made headlines when he admitted he initially had reservations about one of his most iconic movie moments.

“I will tell you, in Forrest Gump, all the stuff that we shot on the park bench in Savannah, Georgia, we were just shooting fodder for a possible narrative piece of it,” he recalled.