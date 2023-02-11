Harry Styles performing As It Was to open this year's Brit Awards David M. Benett via Getty Images

Harry Styles has emerged as the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards.

The As it Was singer walked away with four prizes during Saturday night’s ceremony, hosted at London’s O2 Arena.

The former One Direction star picked up the prestigious Album Of The Year gong for Harry’s House, Song Of The Year for As It Was, Best Pop/RnB Act and the Artist Of The Year prize, which proved controversial this year after no female acts were shortlisted.

Advertisement

During his acceptance speech for the Artist gong, Harry said he was “very aware of my privilege” and said the award was for Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence Welch, Mabel and Becky Hill.

Indie band Wet Leg and Beyoncé were also among the night’s biggest winners.

Wet Leg took home two awards Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Wet Leg took home Best New Artist and Group Of The Year, while Beyoncé was awarded International Artist and International Song Of The Year for Break My Soul.

Advertisement

Other artists who took home prizes included Becky Hill and The 1975 – check out the full list below...

British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

British Song Of The Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was – WINNER

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

British Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles – WIN

Stormzy

British Group of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg – WINNER

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg – WINNER

International Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé – WINNER

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blankpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C. – WINNER

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best British Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles – WINNER

Sam Smith

Best British Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975 – WINNER

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best British Dance Act

Becky Hill – WINNER

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch – WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Critics’ Choice

Flo

Producer Of The Year

David Guetta