Harry Styles has emerged as the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards.
The As it Was singer walked away with four prizes during Saturday night’s ceremony, hosted at London’s O2 Arena.
The former One Direction star picked up the prestigious Album Of The Year gong for Harry’s House, Song Of The Year for As It Was, Best Pop/RnB Act and the Artist Of The Year prize, which proved controversial this year after no female acts were shortlisted.
During his acceptance speech for the Artist gong, Harry said he was “very aware of my privilege” and said the award was for Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence Welch, Mabel and Becky Hill.
Wet Leg took home Best New Artist and Group Of The Year, while Beyoncé was awarded International Artist and International Song Of The Year for Break My Soul.
Other artists who took home prizes included Becky Hill and The 1975 – check out the full list below...
British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
British Song Of The Year
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was – WINNER
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
British Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles – WIN
Stormzy
British Group of The Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg – WINNER
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg – WINNER
International Artist Of The Year
Beyoncé – WINNER
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blankpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C. – WINNER
Gabriels
International Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best British Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles – WINNER
Sam Smith
Best British Rock/Alternative Act
The 1975 – WINNER
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best British Dance Act
Becky Hill – WINNER
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Aitch – WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Critics’ Choice
Flo
Producer Of The Year
David Guetta