Lizzo's Red Carpet Look At The Brit Awards Was A Total Serve

Lizzo attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

We knew we could count on Lizzo to serve us an absolute look at the Brit Awards, and we were not wrong.

On Saturday night, the About Damn Time singer was among the A-list attendees at the event, where she is nominated for two awards and is also performing.

But before the ceremony got underway, Lizzo certainly made an impression as she walked the red carpet outside London’s O2 Arena.

The US star served golden glamour in a wrap dress with a huge collar and elaborate ruffling.

Fresh from her success at Sunday night’s Grammys, where she won Record Of The Year for her hit single About Damn Time, Lizzo jetted to the UK to attend the Brits.

She has been nominated for International Artist Of The Year, while About Damn Time is also up for International Song Of The Year.

Lizzo will also be taking to the stage to perform during Saturday’s ceremony.

Other performers on the night include fellow nominees Harry Styles, Stormzy, Cat Burns and Sam Smith and Kim Petras.