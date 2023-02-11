Entertainment uk celebrityukmusic awards season

Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet – Here Are All The Pics You Need To See

The stars descended on London's O2 Arena for the biggest night in British music.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Lizzo, Maya Jama, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and AJ Odudu on the Brit Awards red carpet
Getty/PA

Having shifted from a weekday to the weekend for 2023, Saturday marks the biggest night in British music as it plays host to the Brit Awards.

Prior to the ceremony, some of the most recognisable names in the industry and other celebrity guests walked the red carpet outside The O2 Arena in London.

Those in attendance included the night’s big nominees Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Stormzy and Cat Burns; performers including Sam Smith, Lizzo and David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill; and a host of other famous guests including Sugababes, Michelle Visage and AJ Odudu.

Take a look at all the red carpet looks from this year’s Brit Awards below...

Sam Smith

Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet

