The Brit Awards 2023 took place on Saturday Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

If you were down the pub instead of being at home watching the Brit Awards on Saturday night, you missed out.

There were plenty of memorable moments as the stars descended on London’s O2 Arena for the biggest night in the British music calendar.

There were incredible performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith and Kim Petras, as well as some amazing red carpet looks and a couple of political moments.

So if you need brining up to speed on what went down, we’ve rounded up all the top moments you need to see...

1. We knew Sam Smith wouldn’t let us down on the red carpet and they certainly did not. Instantly iconic.

Sam Smith Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena JMEnternational via Getty Images

3. Lizzo channeled golden glamour on the red carpet, and we were fully here for it.

Lizzo attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

4. Can we also take a minute to appreciate AJ Odudu’s incredible jumpsuit too, please?

AJ Odudu on the red carpet Samir Hussein via Getty Images

5. Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi’s paparazzi poses were so Lewis Capaldi.

6. Jessie J looked sensational.

Jessie J providing unmatched energy at the @BRITs 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Hgyp80bMo — BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) February 11, 2023

7. Harry kicked things off in style (sorry) with an energetic performance of As It Was

Harry a atuar As It Was nos #BRITS 2023 pic.twitter.com/f2Citp7DCE — Harry Styles Portugal (@TheHSPortugal) February 11, 2023

8. Best British Dance Act Becky Hill panicked she was making a mess of her acceptance speech, but paid heartfelt tribute to her fellow nominees and joined Beyoncé in honouring the LGBTQ+ community for creating “the best genre on earth”.

So here for #BeckyHill shouting out the queer community after winning Best Dance Act at the #BRITs 🏳️🌈🥰✨#BRITs2023 #BRITAwards pic.twitter.com/sMPLVGZuJV — MTV UK (@MTVUK) February 11, 2023

9. Speaking of Beyoncé, while she could not be there in person, we were actually blessed to receive not one, but two, video messages from Queen Bey, after she picked up International Artist Of The Year and Best International Song for Break My Soul.

10. And here she is posing with her gongs in suitably incredible Insta photoshoot.

11. Salma Hayek was joined by some “esteemed colleagues” as she presented the Best Pop/RnB prize.

Salma Hayek presents an award at the Brits David M. Benett via Getty Images

12. Host Mo Gilligan had people making the same joke after he got Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong.

I’m such a huge fan of Sam Capaldi #BRITs pic.twitter.com/xmjYLqoZ9t — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023

13. He also cracked a cheeky joke about former health secretary Matt Hancock.

“I’ve had a word with security, do not worry, Matt Hancock will not be here but you’ll catch him on some show. He’ll be on Casa Amor tomorrow night.””

14. From the outfit, the vocals and the choreo, absolutely everything about Lizzo’s performance was a total joy.

15. Harry was sat next to his sister Gemma at the ceremony, and they had lots of cute moments when he won his various prizes.

16. In his acceptance speech for Artist Of The Year, Harry acknowledged his privilege and paid tribute to the female artists who did not get shortlisted in the category that was dominated by men.

🍉 | Harry dedicaçant son award de Artist Of The Year à Charli XCX, Mabel, Rina Sawayama, Becky Hill et Florence Welch ce seuls des artistes masculins ont été nominé dans la catégorie !

pic.twitter.com/cG1SKkdFLA — OT5 Updates FR ✨ (@OT5UpdatesFR) February 11, 2023

17. Directioners also got excited when he gave an honourable mention to his former bandmates in his speech.

18. Harry also had a lovely little hug with Lewis (or should that be Sam?) Capaldi.

Bonus footage of the Harry and Lewis hug #BRITs pic.twitter.com/2RUIFw86x6 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023

19. You might have missed the reference in Wet Leg’s acceptance speech for Best Alternative/Rock Act

Wet Leg just quoted the infamous Arctic Monkeys BRIT Award acceptance speech #BRITs pic.twitter.com/DaHhDy0euH — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023

20. One of the band’s members also had a clear message for the Conservative Party.

21. There was an unexpected moment when, due to technical difficulties, bosses had to replay an old Adele performance to fill time.

A year-old performance from Adele was played at the Brit Awards after the show ran into technical difficulties Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

22. Everything about Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance was seriously amazing.

23. And Stormzy’s rendition of Hide & Seek was absolutely stunning.

