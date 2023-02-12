If you were down the pub instead of being at home watching the Brit Awards on Saturday night, you missed out.
There were plenty of memorable moments as the stars descended on London’s O2 Arena for the biggest night in the British music calendar.
There were incredible performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith and Kim Petras, as well as some amazing red carpet looks and a couple of political moments.
So if you need brining up to speed on what went down, we’ve rounded up all the top moments you need to see...
1. We knew Sam Smith wouldn’t let us down on the red carpet and they certainly did not. Instantly iconic.
2. Harry Styles’ red carpet look was unmistakably Harry (although we reckon not everyone will be pleased to see peplum making a comeback).
3. Lizzo channeled golden glamour on the red carpet, and we were fully here for it.
4. Can we also take a minute to appreciate AJ Odudu’s incredible jumpsuit too, please?
5. Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi’s paparazzi poses were so Lewis Capaldi.
6. Jessie J looked sensational.
7. Harry kicked things off in style (sorry) with an energetic performance of As It Was
8. Best British Dance Act Becky Hill panicked she was making a mess of her acceptance speech, but paid heartfelt tribute to her fellow nominees and joined Beyoncé in honouring the LGBTQ+ community for creating “the best genre on earth”.
9. Speaking of Beyoncé, while she could not be there in person, we were actually blessed to receive not one, but two, video messages from Queen Bey, after she picked up International Artist Of The Year and Best International Song for Break My Soul.
10. And here she is posing with her gongs in suitably incredible Insta photoshoot.
11. Salma Hayek was joined by some “esteemed colleagues” as she presented the Best Pop/RnB prize.
12. Host Mo Gilligan had people making the same joke after he got Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong.
13. He also cracked a cheeky joke about former health secretary Matt Hancock.
“I’ve had a word with security, do not worry, Matt Hancock will not be here but you’ll catch him on some show. He’ll be on Casa Amor tomorrow night.””
14. From the outfit, the vocals and the choreo, absolutely everything about Lizzo’s performance was a total joy.
15. Harry was sat next to his sister Gemma at the ceremony, and they had lots of cute moments when he won his various prizes.
16. In his acceptance speech for Artist Of The Year, Harry acknowledged his privilege and paid tribute to the female artists who did not get shortlisted in the category that was dominated by men.
17. Directioners also got excited when he gave an honourable mention to his former bandmates in his speech.
18. Harry also had a lovely little hug with Lewis (or should that be Sam?) Capaldi.
19. You might have missed the reference in Wet Leg’s acceptance speech for Best Alternative/Rock Act
20. One of the band’s members also had a clear message for the Conservative Party.
21. There was an unexpected moment when, due to technical difficulties, bosses had to replay an old Adele performance to fill time.
22. Everything about Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance was seriously amazing.
23. And Stormzy’s rendition of Hide & Seek was absolutely stunning.
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Sam Smith
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Lizzo
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Harry Styles
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Maya Jama
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Lewis Capaldi
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Stormzy
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Clara Amfo
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy from the Sugababes
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens and Jo O'Meara
David M. Benett via Getty Images
AJ Odudu
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Michelle Visage and Nella Rose
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Bimini Bon-Boulash
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Mo Gilligan
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Becky Hill
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Alex Scott
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Billie Piper
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Sam Ryder
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Shania Twain
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Mollie King
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Vick Hope
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Jordan North
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Jessie J
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Daisy May Cooper
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Roman Kemp
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Flo
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lucien Laviscount
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Ben Aldridge
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Munroe Bergdorf
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Aitch
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Rina Sawayama
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Naomi Ackie
David M. Benett via Getty Images
David Guetta
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Ella Henderson
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
MNEK
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Kate and Rio Ferdinand
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Cat Burns
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Adwoa Aboah
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Charli XCX
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Ashley Roberts
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Nova Twins
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Kamille
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Eliza Rose
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Gabriels
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Megan McKenna
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Jodie Harsh
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Ashnikko
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Rhian Teesdale and Hester Chambers of Wet Leg
JMEnternational via Getty Images
Joe Baggs and George Baggs
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Mimi Webb