Peplum Is Back And Millennials Are Devastated

Mark Marsland/WireImage/Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Florence Pugh and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted wearing peplum recently.

We all know what goes around comes around in the world of fashion. But some of us seriously weren’t ready for the latest trend that’s making a comeback.

In recent times we’ve seen the 90s return to our wardrobes with checkered skirts and high-waisted mum jeans, as well as the resurgence of Y2K fashion with butterfly tops, chunky trainers and low-rise jeans.

Now we’re slowly stepping back into the 2010s with the return of peplum – defined by flared or pleated waists. Or “business casual in the club,” as Tiktoker Jade Brandt describes it in a viral video about the trend’s return.

Those familiar ruffles have already been creeping up on the red carpet sported by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon and Florence Pugh.

It’s safe to say a lot of people – especially millennials – weren’t ready for this.

How much of a menace do you have to be to be like 'let's bring peplum tops back' pic.twitter.com/3dgxywmhjP — Mariah (@mariahlleonard) January 29, 2023

I just saw a TikTok saying that peplum is making a comeback and I think I speak on behalf of all people when I say: NO. — Olivia Foster (@LivsFoster) January 27, 2023

Ah! The peplum is back! I haven’t recovered from how sick I was of eyeing it… I wish this trend a quick death. — Lamipo Somoye (@__LamLam__) February 6, 2023

we canNOT let peplum return. what in the 2013 jcrew .... — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 6, 2023

This peplum resurgence is stressing me out — Boosted Barbarella (@Ami369) February 5, 2023

i will absolutely arrest u if u wear a peplum top around me in 2023. what’s next, sneaker wedges? https://t.co/R4afqK7zEw — She (@ebonyexalted) February 7, 2023

Society has truly lost it if peplum top’s come back in style — Naj (@rockstarlude) February 6, 2023

The peplum making a comeback ☹️ pic.twitter.com/WAMf8R2Oy8 — filipina jesus (@bruhadiscourse) January 30, 2023

we as a society cannot let peplum tops return…except of course for intentional clown/jester/harlequin style. in that case it’s work, fashion pagliacci, slay — sara david (@SaraQDavid) February 6, 2023

One thing I want no one to enjoy is peplum tops and I see them on the horizon. That is not of god — absolutely black (@MaryJBlogs) February 1, 2023

the girls are saying they’ve been online shopping and starting to see peplum tops pic.twitter.com/ITSrfglVcq — Z (@paintedbyzahra) February 5, 2023

How are we supposed to sleep at night with the looming possibility of peplum tops being back in fashion — Lucy (@lucyameliaf) January 8, 2023

Not everyone is devastated by the trend’s return though.

Megan Watkins, head stylist at SilkFred, said it was only natural that peplums would make a return, considering other trends from the 00s have slowly been coming back into style.

“Peplums aren’t coming back quite the same,” she said. “Designers have swapped out the flamboyant ruffles from the 2010s for a more subtle peplum silhouette which is less romantic and more fashion-forward.

“As well as being seen in various designer’s SS23 collections such as Givenchy and Dior, peplum styles have been worn by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Irina Shayk, cementing the fact that, yes, peplum is very much back. But with a fresh, modern twist and certainly not a business casual feel.”

I just heard peplum tops are back and the way I have been WAITING for their return 👚 ✨ — fee (@FEEphifofum) January 29, 2023

I’m happy to see peplum coming back — king kaelin👑 (@kaelinwilliamss) December 23, 2019

Peplum tops are making a come back and I’m low-key happy — Carly Mancini-Spicer (@Carlyjanespicer) January 27, 2023

Probably unpopular opinion but I think peplum tops slays and it works for so many body types — 𐐪𐑂 toni 𐐪𐑂 (@strawbbytoni) January 29, 2023