Peplum Is Back And Millennials Are Devastated

We all know what goes around comes around in the world of fashion. But some of us seriously weren’t ready for the latest trend that’s making a comeback.
In recent times we’ve seen the 90s return to our wardrobes with checkered skirts and high-waisted mum jeans, as well as the resurgence of Y2K fashion with butterfly tops, chunky trainers and low-rise jeans.
Now we’re slowly stepping back into the 2010s with the return of peplum – defined by flared or pleated waists. Or “business casual in the club,” as Tiktoker Jade Brandt describes it in a viral video about the trend’s return.
Those familiar ruffles have already been creeping up on the red carpet sported by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon and Florence Pugh.
It’s safe to say a lot of people – especially millennials – weren’t ready for this.
Not everyone is devastated by the trend’s return though.
Megan Watkins, head stylist at SilkFred, said it was only natural that peplums would make a return, considering other trends from the 00s have slowly been coming back into style.
“Peplums aren’t coming back quite the same,” she said. “Designers have swapped out the flamboyant ruffles from the 2010s for a more subtle peplum silhouette which is less romantic and more fashion-forward.
“As well as being seen in various designer’s SS23 collections such as Givenchy and Dior, peplum styles have been worn by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Irina Shayk, cementing the fact that, yes, peplum is very much back. But with a fresh, modern twist and certainly not a business casual feel.”