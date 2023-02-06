Harry Styles poses for photographers on his way into the Grammys Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Harry Styles’ unique approach to fashion is one of many contributing factors that have helped him become one of the most talked-about pop stars on the planet.

And he certainly lived up to his reputation at Sunday night’s Grammys, where he walked the red carpet in a daring outfit that was unmistakably Harry.

Swerving the suits and tuxedos favoured by many of his music industry peers, the former One Direction star was seen walking the red carpet bare-chested, in nothing but a pair of overalls.

Being Harry Styles, though, these weren’t just any ordinary old overalls, but a pair of spangly, multi-coloured dungarees, which the As It Was singer paired with some shiny white boots.

Harry's latest Grammys ensemble was among his most daring looks to date David Fisher/Shutterstock

After winning his first Grammy in 2021, Harry was among the year’s top nominees this year.

He received an impressive six nods in total, following the success of his third album Harry’s House.

These nominations included recognition in the coveted Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year categories, and he was also in the running for the Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Vocal Performance and Best Music Video prizes.

In addition to his six nominations, Harry was among the A-list performers who took to the stage during the 2023 Grammys.

