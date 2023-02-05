Kevin Winter via Getty Images

When it comes to awards show red carpets, few come anywhere close to being as A-list as the Grammys.

On Sunday night, the 65th Grammys will be taking place in Los Angeles, with the guestlist boasting some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Meanwhile, other HuffPost faves including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, Lady Gaga and Dolly Parton are in the running for multiple awards in 2023, while British nominees include Florence + The Machine, Coldplay, Sam Smith, Wet Leg and Arctic Monkeys.

It’s not just the musicians up for awards to look out for at this year’s Grammys, though.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah will be on hosting duties for the third year in a row, with guest presenters including Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Viola Davis (who also achieved EGOT status on Sunday when she managed to nab her first Grammy).

All the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s Grammys are in the gallery below – and make sure you keep checking back as we’ll be updating with more photos over the course of the evening…