Titans of the music world, from Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles to Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and ABBA are all set to battle it out for the top prizes at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Following the success of her chart-topping album Renaissance, Beyoncé is leading the way when it comes to this year’s nominations, with an impressive nine, while Kendrick Lamar is up for eight awards.
Meanwhile, Adele and Brandi Carlile have each been recognised in seven different categories, while Harry Styles and Mary J Blige are among those with six nods for their musical efforts in the past year.
Because the organisers behind the Grammys try to honour musicians from as many different genres as possible, a wide array of awards is given out on the night, many of which don’t actually air during the main awards show.
On Sunday night, the first awards were given out before the main ceremony even began, and here’s an abridged list of who won what.
And make sure you keep checking back over the course of the evening, as we’ll be updating this list as more Grammys are awarded…
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé – Higher
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar – Mr Morale And The Big Steppers
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Plastic Off The Sofa
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Best Country Album
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best Rock Album
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Performance
Wet Leg – Chaise Long
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Trapeando
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Best Music Video/Film
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Audio Book, Narration And Storytelling Recording
Viola Davis – Finding Me