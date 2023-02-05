Kurt Krieger - Corbis via Getty Images

Following the success of her chart-topping album Renaissance, Beyoncé is leading the way when it comes to this year’s nominations, with an impressive nine, while Kendrick Lamar is up for eight awards.

Meanwhile, Adele and Brandi Carlile have each been recognised in seven different categories, while Harry Styles and Mary J Blige are among those with six nods for their musical efforts in the past year.

Because the organisers behind the Grammys try to honour musicians from as many different genres as possible, a wide array of awards is given out on the night, many of which don’t actually air during the main awards show.

On Sunday night, the first awards were given out before the main ceremony even began, and here’s an abridged list of who won what.

And make sure you keep checking back over the course of the evening, as we’ll be updating this list as more Grammys are awarded…

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr Morale And The Big Steppers

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Plastic Off The Sofa

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best Country Album

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Rock Album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Performance

Wet Leg – Chaise Long

Best Dance/Electronic Performance

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Trapeando

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Best Music Video/Film

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Audio Book, Narration And Storytelling Recording