Beyoncé pictured ahead of a performance in Dubai last month Mason Poole/Parkwood Media via Getty Images

This year’s Grammys were a big one for Beyoncé.

Not only was she the night’s leading nominee, thanks to the enormous success of her Renaissance album, she also set a new record for the most ever wins for any artist.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to celebrate the moment she matched the record in person due to the infamous LA traffic.

Advertisement

Early on in Sunday night’s ceremony, it was revealed that the chart-topping star had bagged her third win of the night in the Best R&B Song category for her hit Cuff It.

However, following the announcement, songwriter The-Dream took to the stage in her place, offering simply “Beyoncé says thanks y’all” by way of explanation.

The-Dream accepting Beyoncé's Grammy award on her behalf on Sunday night Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The night’s host Trevor Noah then stepped in to insist the legendary musician was “on her way”.

He added: “The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic.”

Advertisement

Trevor Noah saying Beyoncé is stuck in traffic on her way to the Grammys is the most LA thing pic.twitter.com/JGjA9u2T95 — Mara Webster 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Mara_Webster) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé is stuck in traffic but will be at the #GRAMMYs soon. pic.twitter.com/hO25DDzH7d — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

When the Queen Bey finally arrived on the set, Trevor hand-delivered her award, joking: “I was shocked to find out traffic could stop you, I thought you travelled through space and time.”

And fortunately, when the time came for her to set the new record, the game-changing artist was present and correct.

Beyoncé accepting her record-breaking Grammy Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Advertisement

Beyoncé was nominated for a total of nine Grammys in 2023, including the coveted Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year titles.

She was also recognised in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media categories.

Beyoncé won her first Grammys in 2001, when Destiny’s Child took home two awards for their hit Say My Name.

In the two decades since, she’s won multiple awards as a solo artist, as well as for her work as part of Destiny’s Child and The Carters, her collaborative project with her husband Jay-Z.

Advertisement