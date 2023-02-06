Six of this year's must-see Grammys moments CBS Archive/Getty/CBS/Michael Buckner/Kevin Mazur/Frazer Harrison/Robert Gauthier/

Gather the biggest names in music together under one roof and you’re pretty much guaranteed an eventful night.

But with a big US awards show like the Grammys, once you’ve skimmed through the list of winners and picked your favourite red carpet looks, it can be hard to keep track of what else went down.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

From historic wins to must-see performances, here are all the key moments you might have missed from the 2023 Grammys…

Let’s kick things off with the red carpet, where we immediately fell in love with Lizzo’s orange cape…

…and Cardi B’s glamorous ensemble

No one can say Shania Twain didn’t make the effort

And regardless of whether it fits your criteria of red carpet fashion, Harry Styles’ look was certainly daring

One of the night’s most significant victories took place before the ceremony even began, with the news that Viola Davis had officially become an EGOT thanks to her Best Audio Book win

The first performance of the night was from Bad Bunny, who brought a dance party that easily proved why he’s the most-streamed artist on the planet

Beyoncé matched the record for most Grammy wins ever – and missed the whole thing because she was stuck in traffic

Kim Petras gave an emotional shout-out to the transgender women who came before her when she and Sam Smith picked up Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open’ — Kim Petras and fellow ‘Unholy’ singer Sam Smith become the first-ever trans and nonbinary artists to win a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category pic.twitter.com/SGSyUtbYHc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

Before Lizzo took to the stage, dancer Jayla Sullivan summed up exactly why the About Damn Time star’s rise to fame is so amazing

LOVE to see Jayla Sullivan getting this incredible moment -- she is a trans woman from Portland who was part of "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"#Grammys pic.twitter.com/RB0d49NEO4 — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) February 6, 2023

And as for the performance itself, she well and truly took us to church

This gospel version of special is SPECIAL! I love Lizzo. A true talent! 💓#Grammys pic.twitter.com/pC4i3QYCFX — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles – or should we say “Gary” – received a very weird and slightly patronising intro from his pal Kid Harpoon

Kid Harpoon introduzindo a performance de Garry, mais conhecido como HARRY STYLES! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sbtFD3vubX — Harry Styles GRAMMY WINNER (@hstbrasil) February 6, 2023

And the star of his performance was this outfit. We’ll take one in every colour, please.

Madonna’s introduction of Sam Smith and Kim Petras was everything we’ve come to expect from a Madonna awards show intro – and, somehow, more

Disfruten del speech que dió #Madonna esta noche en los #GRAMMYs traducido al español ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CUIasGdccl — Johnny Madder (@JohnnyMadder) February 6, 2023

The pair also brought the fire for their rendition of Unholy – literally

Trevor Noah couldn’t resist a dig at Prince Harry (specifically his “frostbitten penis”)

Trevor Noah with a Prince Harry jab at the Grammys:



“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of the Late Late Show.



“He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pio9NrEOCF — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) February 6, 2023

Having already matched the record for most Grammy wins, Beyoncé then surpassed it with her fourth victory of the night

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate Mary J Blige’s VOCALS shall we?

Mary J Blige Preforming Good Morning Gorgeous at the #GRAMMYs I loved this performance down! pic.twitter.com/Sptr9ijOm7 — 🧡 (@GONEGIRLZFLO) February 6, 2023

Trevor Noah also got to grab Taylor Swift for a chat about that whole Ticketmaster situation which was quite something

Trevor Noah asks Taylor Swift to ask her Fans to get 'them' to handle the price of eggs...

This after her fans took on Ticketmaster: ‘Swifties... Price of Eggs, Down!’ pic.twitter.com/HV0kmb9qMk — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) February 6, 2023

The ’50 Years Of Hip-Hop’ celebration was chock-full of cameos – but we have to say it was Busta Rhymes’ unbelievable flow that stole the show for us

Busta Rhymes performing at #GRAMMYs and his full verse from “look at me now”!!! LIVE!! pic.twitter.com/qJ585tGuaR — edgargein_singz (@edgargein) February 6, 2023

Adele crammed an emotional outburst, an anecdote about her divorce and an F-bomb into a one-minute acceptance speech

.@Adele gets emotional during her #GRAMMYs acceptance speech as she dedicates her win to her son Angelo. 😭#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QKrcExw9Ld — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023

Jill Biden was there…?

Bonnie Raitt was the surprise recipient of Song Of The Year and clearly had no idea it was coming (that wouldn’t be the last shock win of the night, either)

Bonnie Raitt’s reaction to winning Song of the Year is everyone’s reaction to her winning Song of the Year #Grammys pic.twitter.com/HYcMZK00hc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Fans clocked Lizzo sneaking sips from a hip flask when she thought the cameras weren’t on her

Screaming at Lizzo pulling a tiny flask out of her purse and taking a big swig after losing Song of the Year, then going on to win Record of the Year approximately 30 seconds later. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/mzXjffiYNz — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) February 6, 2023

Lizzo had been sharing a table with Adele for the night, who was over the moon to hear About Damn Time scooping Record Of The Year

adele was nominated in the same category and that's how she reacted to lizzo's win. she's so genuine 😭❤pic.twitter.com/k9IiG6VjV1 — adele's fan » addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s acceptance speech was a thing of utter joy

At the end of the night Harry Styles won Album Of The Year over Beyoncé’s Renaissance – and we’re pretty confident that won’t be the last we hear of the matter

And while we mightn’t have got the result everybody wanted, at least this year’s Grammys gifted us with this instantly-iconic photo

Oh, and let’s end on one moment that didn’t happen, in case you were wondering...

There were no surprise performances from Adele or Beyoncé

