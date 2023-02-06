Gather the biggest names in music together under one roof and you’re pretty much guaranteed an eventful night.
But with a big US awards show like the Grammys, once you’ve skimmed through the list of winners and picked your favourite red carpet looks, it can be hard to keep track of what else went down.
Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
From historic wins to must-see performances, here are all the key moments you might have missed from the 2023 Grammys…
Let’s kick things off with the red carpet, where we immediately fell in love with Lizzo’s orange cape…
…and Cardi B’s glamorous ensemble
No one can say Shania Twain didn’t make the effort
And regardless of whether it fits your criteria of red carpet fashion, Harry Styles’ look was certainly daring
One of the night’s most significant victories took place before the ceremony even began, with the news that Viola Davis had officially become an EGOT thanks to her Best Audio Book win
The first performance of the night was from Bad Bunny, who brought a dance party that easily proved why he’s the most-streamed artist on the planet
Beyoncé matched the record for most Grammy wins ever – and missed the whole thing because she was stuck in traffic
Kim Petras gave an emotional shout-out to the transgender women who came before her when she and Sam Smith picked up Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Before Lizzo took to the stage, dancer Jayla Sullivan summed up exactly why the About Damn Time star’s rise to fame is so amazing
And as for the performance itself, she well and truly took us to church
Harry Styles – or should we say “Gary” – received a very weird and slightly patronising intro from his pal Kid Harpoon
And the star of his performance was this outfit. We’ll take one in every colour, please.
Madonna’s introduction of Sam Smith and Kim Petras was everything we’ve come to expect from a Madonna awards show intro – and, somehow, more
The pair also brought the fire for their rendition of Unholy – literally
Trevor Noah couldn’t resist a dig at Prince Harry (specifically his “frostbitten penis”)
Having already matched the record for most Grammy wins, Beyoncé then surpassed it with her fourth victory of the night
Let’s just take a moment to appreciate Mary J Blige’s VOCALS shall we?
Trevor Noah also got to grab Taylor Swift for a chat about that whole Ticketmaster situation which was quite something
The ’50 Years Of Hip-Hop’ celebration was chock-full of cameos – but we have to say it was Busta Rhymes’ unbelievable flow that stole the show for us
Adele crammed an emotional outburst, an anecdote about her divorce and an F-bomb into a one-minute acceptance speech
Jill Biden was there…?
Bonnie Raitt was the surprise recipient of Song Of The Year and clearly had no idea it was coming (that wouldn’t be the last shock win of the night, either)
Fans clocked Lizzo sneaking sips from a hip flask when she thought the cameras weren’t on her
Lizzo had been sharing a table with Adele for the night, who was over the moon to hear About Damn Time scooping Record Of The Year
Meanwhile, Lizzo’s acceptance speech was a thing of utter joy
At the end of the night Harry Styles won Album Of The Year over Beyoncé’s Renaissance – and we’re pretty confident that won’t be the last we hear of the matter
And while we mightn’t have got the result everybody wanted, at least this year’s Grammys gifted us with this instantly-iconic photo
Oh, and let’s end on one moment that didn’t happen, in case you were wondering...
There were no surprise performances from Adele or Beyoncé
Sorry, folks.