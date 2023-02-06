Grammys Host Trevor Noah Couldn't Resist Poking Fun At Prince Harry's 'Frostbitten Penis'

Trevor Noah couldn’t resist poking fun at one of the more candid admissions in Prince Harry’s recent memoir while presenting this year’s Grammys.
During Sunday night’s ceremony, Trevor introduced James Corden to the stage, and seized the opportunity to make light of a recent revelation by the Duke of Sussex.
“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late, Late Show,” he began, before quickly adding: “He’s also proof a man can move from the UK and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”
The Daily Show host was, of course, referencing a passage in Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, in which he detailed attending his brother Prince William’s wedding shortly after a visit to the North Pole.
“While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t,” Harry said of his frostbite. “It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”
Harry later recalled that his “penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatised”, eventually leading him to turn to Elizabeth Arden cream for help with his sensitive issue.
But Trevor Noah isn’t the only comedian to make a nod to Prince Harry’s oversharing during awards season this year.
During the Critics’ Choice Awards last month, host Chelsea Handler told the audience: “Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, which a combined watch time of one billion hours, which, apparently, is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. Enough already.”