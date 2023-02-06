Harry Styles Was The Surprise Winner Of This Year's Most Coveted Grammy

Harry Styles collecting his Album Of The Year award at the Grammys CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Beyoncé may have gone home from this year’s Grammys with the most awards, but it was Harry Styles who emerged as the surprise recipient of the night’s top prize.

On Sunday night, Beyoncé was awarded four Grammys off the back of her chart-topping album Renaissance, which elevated her to becoming the artist with the most wins in history.

However, for the fourth time in history, the coveted Album Of The Year award eluded her, despite being a firm favourite ahead of the ceremony.

Instead, Harry received the honour for his latest album Harry’s House.

After collecting his award, a clearly-shocked Harry began by praising his fellow nominees, who also included Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Coldplay and ABBA.

Beyoncé after winning a Grammy earlier in the night Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

“I’ve been so so inspired by every artist in this category with me, at a lot of different times in my life,” the former One Direction star said. “I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone.”

He continued: “I think on nights like tonight it’s obviously so important to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us in the studio make decisions based on what is going to get us one of these.

“This is really, really kind, I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much.”

Earlier in the night, Lizzo was awarded Record Of The Year for her hit song About Damn Time, while Bonnie Raitt was another surprise winner in the Song Of The Year category.