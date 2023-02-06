Adele Cries, Swears And Makes Us Laugh In Short, But Eventful, Grammys Speech

Adele collecting her 16th award at the 2023 Grammys Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele’s acceptance speech at this year’s Grammys may not have been a long one, but she still managed to squeeze a lot into it.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the chart-topping singer was awarded Best Pop Vocal Performance for her hit single Easy On Me – a prize she clearly wasn’t expecting to come away with.

Advertisement

“Thank you,” Adele began after taking to the stage, admitting she actually “was really just looking forward to coming tonight.”

Dedicating the award to her 10-year-old son, Angelo, Adele became tearful, before admitting: “Oh god, Rich [Paul, Adele’s partner] said, ‘if you win anything tonight, don’t cry’, and here I am crying.”

Reflecting on the creation of Easy On Me, Adele continued: “I wrote the first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life, and he’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.

“And I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it’s very old school and very brave.”

.@Adele gets emotional during her #GRAMMYs acceptance speech as she dedicates her win to her son Angelo. 😭#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QKrcExw9Ld — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

To conclude her speech, Adele forced the Grammys censors to act quickly as she declared she “fucking loved” the artists in the room, before leaving the stage.

The Someone Like You singer’s latest Grammy win is her 16th overall, which includes two previous wins for Album Of The Year.

Check out all of the winners from this year’s Grammy awards here.