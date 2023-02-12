Laura Whitmore Hits Back At Claims She And Maya Jama Didn't Speak At Brit Awards Table

Laura Whitmore attends The Brit Awards 2023 Jo Hale via Getty Images

Laura Whitmore has hit back at claims she and Maya Jama didn’t speak when they were sat at the same table at this year’s Brit Awards.

Both Love Island presenters were in attendance at the music event on Saturday night, with some news outlets reporting that they did not engage with each other.

Advertisement

Maya took over from Laura as the host of the ITV2 reality show earlier this year, following Laura’s decision to quit after last summer’s series.

Some publications shared video footage of their table at the ceremony, showing a particular moment where both women happened to be talking to other people.

OK! magazine also quoted an unnamed source who claimed that Laura and Maya “didn’t interact”, but Maya did speak with Laura’s husband Iain Stirling, who is the narrator of Love Island.

Blasting the claims, Laura took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a screenshot of the video published by MailOnline.

Advertisement

“I’m so sick of the media constantly trying to run this narrative with women,” she said. “Imagine the audacity of also talking to other people at our table.”

Maya Jama attends The Brit Awards 2023 JMEnternational via Getty Images

She continued: “Stop trying to put women against each other and start celebrating women supporting women!”

She then tagged Maya in the post, adding: “We had a great night,” along with a kiss emoji.

Laura announced in August that she was stepping away from Love Island after three seasons at the helm, having taken over from the late Caroline Flack in 2020.

“Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy. But there’s nothing more that I can do with it,” Laura claimed in September. “There are parameters.

Advertisement

“When you work on the show, you can’t really talk about certain things. But I’m really proud of what I did, and proud to leave on what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.”