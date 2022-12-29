Laura Whitmore in the Love Island villa earlier this year ITV/Shutterstock

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore has spoken out about what inspired her decision to leave the reality show.

Earlier this year, Laura announced she was stepping down as host of Love Island after three series, with Maya Jama set to take over at the helm when the show returns to our screens for its ninth run next month.

In the new issue of Psychologies magazine, the presenter claimed that the impartiality that came along with fronting Love Island was something she was uncomfortable with.

“There was only so much I can do as a host,” she said. “I couldn’t support [the contestants] or not support them. I couldn’t say anything.”

Laura added: “If I could [have done] things the way I wanted to, I’d probably still be doing it.”

Back in September, Laura said in an interview: “Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy. But there’s nothing more that I can do with it. There are parameters.

“When you work on the show, you can’t really talk about certain things. But I’m really proud of what I did, and proud to leave on what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.”

Maya Jama, a favourite among Love Island fans, will host the next series of the ITV2 reality show David M. Benett via Getty Images

Laura took over as the host of Love Island for the show’s first winter season in 2020, after her predecessor Caroline Flack stood down amid her legal issues at that time.