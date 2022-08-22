“Laura has done a fantastic job at the helm of the show this year and no discussions have yet taken place with regard to the next series,” a rep for the show said.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star eventually returned to host Love Island’s eighth series earlier in the year, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti eventually winning the series by a landslide.

ITV recently confirmed that Love Island would be airing two seasons in 2023, the first of which will see the show returning to South Africa for the first time since its initial winter run received a mixed response in 2020.