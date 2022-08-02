Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page during the Love Island final Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has shared the voting figures for this year’s Love Island final.

Monday night’s finale saw Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned the champions of the reality show.

On Tuesday afternoon, ITV posted the full voting stats for the final, revealing that the couple won the season by a landslide.

Ekin-Su and Davide won 63.7% of the public vote during voting across Sunday and Monday.

Runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish secured 14.5%, while third placed Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope claimed 11.8%.

Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were fourth with 10.1%.

ITV also said Monday’s episode secured the highest ratings for final since 2019, 3.4 million viewers watched the Love Island final across ITV2 and ITV Hub

The figure was up 100,000 more than last year’s final.

With catch-up data and ITV Hub audiences across devices included, the consolidated series average currently stands at 4.6 million across devices, making it the second highest rating series of Love Island to date.

