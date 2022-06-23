The Love Island cast pictured during the latest recoupling ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island bosses have confirmed that two series of the hit reality show will air in 2023.

Producers had originally planned for two seasons to run in 2020, with the first ever “winter” Love Island debuting in January of that year.

However, due to the pandemic, that year’s second series was cancelled, with only one season running in the summers of 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

It’s now been confirmed that when the current season ends later in the summer, fans won’t have too long to wait before Love Island’s return, with the ninth series airing in January next year.

Like the previous winter run, this season will take place in South Africa, with the show returning to its usual Mallorca location for the second series of 2023.

The cast of Love Island 2022 ITV/Shutterstock

Paul Mortimer, ITV2’s controller, said of the news: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

Advertisement

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

The first winter Love Island was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

The finalists of Love Island's first winter run ITV/Shutterstock

Paige and Finn have gone on to become one of the show’s biggest romantic success stories, and are still together today after moving in together at the beginning of the first lockdown.