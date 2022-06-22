Love Island's Ikenna Addresses Indiyah And Dami Romance After Being Dumped From Villa

Love Island's Ikenna Ekwonna Elisabeth Hoff/ITV

Love Island contestant Ikenna Ekwonna has said he is “happy” to see his former partner Indiyah Polack and his friend Dami Hope exploring their relationship after he was dumped from the villa.

Ikenna and Amber Beckford became the latest Islanders to leave the ITV2 reality show on Tuesday night, after a shock double dumping based on public votes.

Prior to being dumped from the villa, Indiyah – who had been coupled up with Ikenna since day one – had cooled things off with him amid a growing attraction to Dami, who was paired with Amber.

Following his exit, Ikenna was asked how he felt about Indiyah now, to which he said: “I feel like in the end, it was probably good that we left it like that, as now she won’t feel any type of way going about her way in the villa. I’m happy for her and also intrigued how she’ll get on in the villa now.

“Initially I did want to stay coupled up with her romantically. She was the one who suggested [being friends]. I thought OK, maybe that is something we should think about. Then in the end that’s what happened.”

There has been a growing attraction between Indiyah and Dami ITV

Speaking about her blossoming romance with Dami, Ikenna continued: “I think her next step is chatting to Dami and exploring that option and seeing where that takes them both. I’m happy for the both of them really.

“I was pretty close to the both of them. They’re both my mates. If that works out, that’ll be pretty sick to see on TV. 100% [I want to see it play out]. I feel like they have quite similar personalities. I feel like they’ll be a good match.”

Ikenna said that “nothing will stop” him hanging out with them both when they leave the villa, adding: “I don’t hold grudges like that.”

Meanwhile, Amber also expressed she was still working out how she felt about Dami before she left the villa.

Amber has also left the Love Island villa ITV

While she was not asked directly about him and Indiyah, she said: “I definitely think it could have gone somewhere. I think we’re both a bit stubborn and

we’re both big characters and it was working out whether we could both make compromises on that, or whether we needed to find other people.”

With Ikenna and Amber having now left the villa, the Islanders are set to be rocked by a new bombshell, 26-year-old singer-songwriter Antigoni Buxton.