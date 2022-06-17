Matt FrostITV Where all the good gossip happens...

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Love Island is back, and once again we’re all low key obsessed. For the 2022 series, the show has moved to a whole new villa, and it’s safe to say that the contestants’ summer crib is giving us major vacay envy.

Advertisement

Boasting many Love Island trademarks, from the pool to the fire pit, the new villa is seriously gorgeous, and features some stunning bits of decor, too.

You can actually buy the sofa from the show!

One item that’s caught a lot of attention is one of the iconic outdoor sofas. You know the one – situated on the balcony, just outside the girls’ dressing room, where all the really juicy gossiping goes on.

Well, believe it or not, it’s actually available to buy from Made.com and – as we write this – it’s still in stock.

The five seater Avarna sofa, which includes a handy coffee table, has proved to be surprisingly popular for the brand with sales rising by 223% since the latest season of the show launched.

Advertisement

The sofa is made from whitewashed acacia wood, with a plinth base and topped with nicely squishy cream cushions. The design is also super versatile and can be moved around into a range of shapes to fit most spaces.

Here’s how to get your hands on it…

At £1,995, it doesn’t come cheap, but this is one piece of furniture that will see you through the years – and just think of the all the gossips you’ll have on it.