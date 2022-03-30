Life

22 Easy Garden Buys That’ll Make You Want To Hang Out In Yours 24/7

Upgrade your little patch of patio or grass in time for the next heatwave with these great value buys.

These affordable garden buys will transform your outdoor space in no time.
Outdoor space is a privilege, so if you have it, you naturally want to make the most of it. The good news is that no matter how big – or small – your outdoor space is, it’s easier than you might think to transform it somewhere where you actually want to hang out, rather than the little patch of patio or scrubby grass it currently is.

But while you might want a glorious outdoor oasis, that doesn’t mean you have the energy, time or money to completely overhaul your outdoor space. We feel you on that – gardens should be as low-maintenance as possible, so that you can enjoy them, rather than stress out over them, right?

We’ve put together a guide to some brilliant summer buys that will instantly transform your garden into a space that you can actually enjoy.

1
Amazon
This hanging egg chair
Aldi's Egg Chair sells out every year, but you can find alternatives and this one from Dawson's Living is a great space-saving option for hanging out in your little patch.
Get if from Amazon for £259.00 (also available double for £449)
2
Amazon
This pretty patio table
Fancy your morning coffee or afternoon cuppa out in the sunshine? This foldable outdoor table will do just the trick, bringing fresh cafe vibes to your garden with its pop of seaside colour.
Get it from Amazon for £34.99
3
Amazon
This compact, waterproof speaker
While it’s probably best not to leave this speaker outside overnight, it's a great buy if you’re partial to relaxing in the sun with your favourite tunes on repeat. With up to 16 hours of battery life, it will last all day (and all evening) long.
Get it from Amazon for £33.20 (was £55)
4
Amazon
This super-compact BBQ
We can't all afford an iconic Green Egg barbecue in our back yard but how about this cheap and compact tabletop grill from Outsunny? You'll be surprised at how much you can cook up on it for that first barbecue of the year.
Get if from Amazon for £31.99
5
Amazon
This super speedy grass feeder
We get it. Lawns are hard to keep healthy. But don't install the astroturf just yet. This feeder promises to green up your grass in just three days – plus it's kid and pet safe.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
6
Amazon
This embossed glass water jug
If you're going to stay out in the garden all afternoon, you're going to need to stay hydrated. This super sized glass pitcher will help you do that, and is sure to impress any guests that pop over, too.
Get it from Amazon for £17.12
7
Amazon
These glowy solar lanterns
These flameless outdoor solar lanterns are perfect for hanging on fence posts or popping on your patio for lighting up late nights spent outside.
Get the pair from Amazon for £19.88
8
Amazon
This cactus pattered deckchair
Don't worry. This deckchair is not half as prickly as it looks! The cactus print is a fab update to the classic striped deckchair and, made from Merino wool, we kid you not, it will be soft as you like to sit down on.
Get it from Amazon for £59.99
9
Amazon
This outdoor dining table
Like to eat outside in the warmer months? This four seater table and chair set is a great buy. The charcoal frame is sturdy and rust resistant, and the chairs feature soft-touch, padded seats for extra comfort. Plus, it's small enough not to take over the entire space.
Get it from Amazon for £499
10
Amazon
This classy parasol
For those days that are just a little too warm, a sun parasol is a must. This classy cream one won't take up much space but its 2m diameter will keep you nicely in the shade. iI's also easily tiltable and packs away very compactly.
Get it from Amazon for £46.99
11
Amazon
This glorious outdoor pizza oven
If you’re partial to a stone-baked pizza, this multi-fuel pizza oven is a real must-have for your patio this summer. This portable design can cook thin-base pizzas in 60 seconds flat using wood, gas or charcoal. Just imagine the pizza parties you could host.
Get it from Amazon for £299
12
Amazon
This mini potted apple tree
This ‘Golden Delicious’ is a hardy potted patio fruit tree perfect for small gardens. It promises to be low maintenance, and produces fruit you can actually eat! Now that is delicious.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
13
Amazon
This mini fitness trampoline
Trampolines are something of a stalwart in back gardens but they don't need to be massive. This one from Viavito is less than a metre wide but gives you loads of low-impact cardio workout options.
Get it from Amazon for £46.99
14
Amazon
These colourful flower pots
Pots can be daunting but this set of 10 pretty coloured metal planters can hang from your fence – or detach the handles to pop along a windowsill or balcony, inside or out.
Get them from Amazon for £13.99
15
Amazon
This reclining sun lounger
Soak up the sun this summer on this super comfortable reclining lounger. The powder coated steel frame has a plastic rattan weave on top, so it's durable and weather-resistant. Plus, it comes with a super comfy and extra long seat pad.
Get it from Amazon for £149.99
16
Amazon
This bestselling pool
Paddling pools aren't just for kids – this Amazon bestseller is safe for little ones, but could also be just the thing for you to dip your feet into when the sun finally comes out.
Get if from Amazon for £23.68 (larger sizes available)
17
Amazon
This sunny yellow rug
Made from 100% recycled plastic, this outdoor rug is beautifully bright and bold, and the perfect addition to any patio.
Get it from Amazon for £32.99
18
Amazon
This cast iron fire pit
Whether you're partial to marshmallow roasting or simply want a bit of Love Island in your life, a fire pit is always going to be fun. This portable design is stylish but compact. Bring on the drama!
Get it from Amazon for £36.99
19
Amazon
These LED outdoor bulb lights
Light up your garden with a string of these LED, low-energy bulb lights made from shatterproof plastic. Whether you string across your garden to light up the sky or twist them around your fence, these warm-hued bulbs will give off a gorgeous glow.
Get it from Amazon for £37.99 (was £53.99)
20
Amazon
This waterproof outdoor cushion
Made from breathable fabric, this outdoor cushion (with a chic geometric print) is the perfect addition to pop onto your garden chairs to give your comfort levels a boost.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
21
Amazon
This drink cooling station
Not got room for an outdoor bar? Opt for this two-in-one cooling mini bar come cocktail table instead. It'll keep your drinks cold without taking up too much space.
Get it from Amazon for £123.79 (was £136.89)
22
Amazon
This pair of olive trees
Olive trees bring the Mediterranean holiday vibes to any garden. Pop this pair either side of your back door and you'll be transported to Greece or Italy as soon as you step out.
Get the pair from Amazon for £49.99
