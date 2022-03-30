22 Easy Garden Buys That’ll Make You Want To Hang Out In Yours 24/7

Amazon These affordable garden buys will transform your outdoor space in no time.

Outdoor space is a privilege, so if you have it, you naturally want to make the most of it. The good news is that no matter how big – or small – your outdoor space is, it’s easier than you might think to transform it somewhere where you actually want to hang out, rather than the little patch of patio or scrubby grass it currently is.

But while you might want a glorious outdoor oasis, that doesn’t mean you have the energy, time or money to completely overhaul your outdoor space. We feel you on that – gardens should be as low-maintenance as possible, so that you can enjoy them, rather than stress out over them, right?

We’ve put together a guide to some brilliant summer buys that will instantly transform your garden into a space that you can actually enjoy.