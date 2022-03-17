We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
For adding a dash of colour (and a sense of life) into your home, house plants are a must. They’re bright, bushy, and wonderfully eye-catching. There’s just something calming and uplifting about walking into a room and seeing all that greenery dotted around, isn’t there?
The issue with houseplants is that they actually require regular care - they are alive, after all. Fail to care for your plant babies and your home will be full of wilted stems, super droopy, dull or browning leaves – or worse still, death.
Admittedly, knowing how to care for them can be more complex than you might think – even the watering process can be tricky to get right. Which is why we’ve whipped up this guide to all the best products for happier plants (and owners).