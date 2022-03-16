Moving In Together? 16 Handy Buys That'll Make Cohabitation A Breeze

Mixed Retailers Cohabiting is all about compromise ... but not from you!

What do you get as a reward for moving in with the one you love? A significant shrinkage in wardrobe space, a constant fear of needing to fart, and debates about what kind of detergent is best. Oh, and of course, unfathomable joy at being able to spend so much time with your significant other…

For a carefree transition into cohabitation, you’ll each need to do your own ruthless clear-outs before you move in together, to make sure you’re not bringing anything unnecessary into your shared space. (Imagine my horror when my boyfriend thought he was moving a box named ‘old clothes’ that hadn’t been opened for over a year into our new flat!)

Then once you’ve stripped back any unnecessary belongings, and are all moved-in, look below for a range of organisers, fresh accessories, and storage solutions that’ll help ensure it’s a harmonious home for the both of you.