18 Perfect Pantry Organisers That Are Practical, Pretty And Affordable

Top tips for getting the most from your space, while still achieving a Pinterest-worthy pantry aesthetic.

Whether you’ve simply stumbled across #pantryrestock on Tiktok, or are an avid fan of Stacey Solomon’s Tap To Tidy antics, most of you will be somewhat aware of the growing trend for curating the perfect pantry.

But despite what the Pinterest pros may have you thinking, splurging on mason jars, personalised labels, and handmade wicker storage baskets isn’t the only way to upgrade your cupboards.

To help you achieve a pantry that’s just as practical as it is pleasing, we’ve put together a handy collection of cost-effective organisational essentials that’ll work in even the smallest cupboard spaces.

And best of all, you can get them all on Amazon!

1
Amazon
Plastic Foldable Storage Crates
No need for any tools – these crates can be assembled and collapsed by hand in just a few quick seconds. Simple to stack, easily folded away when not in use, and convenient to carry, these crates are perfect for a pantry of any size.

Get a set of four for £19.99
2
Amazon
Chalkboard Labels
Whether stuck on a basket or jar, these chalkboard labels will give off the perfect homely vibe. Just use the clever chalkboard pen to write your label, and simply wipe it off with a damp cloth if you change your mind.

Get them for £5.99
3
Amazon
Stackable Kitchen Cabinet Shelf Organisers
Double your cupboard space by storing your tins above your oils with these handy organisers. They can also be stacked on top of each other, so work really well in tall cabinets.

Get them for £18.99
4
Amazon
Adhesive Spice Racks
Spice jars always hiding? Keep a clear view of your stock with these hanging spice racks. Great for renters, simply use the self adhesive stickers to fix them to the back of your pantry or cupboard door.

Get them for £15.99
5
Amazon
Airtight Food Storage Container Set
The stackable and compact design of these containers will ensure you’re getting the most out of your pantry. They’re airtight and spill-proof, and come in a range of sizes to suit all your storage needs.

Get it for £21.97
6
Amazon
Stainless Steel Lazy Susan
A retro favourite, Lazy Susans were traditionally used to make sharing dishes easier. But they’re also great for decluttering your kitchen! This two-tiered turntable will ensure your most-used spices and sauces are always in reach.

Get it for £16.99
7
Amazon
Kitchen Pull Out Soft Close Baskets
If you’ve got the scope to switch up your cupboards completely, then consider swapping out your standard shelves for some swish stainless steel soft close baskets. You’ll never have to struggle to reach those hidden items again!

Get them for £79.99
8
Amazon
Nandae Sliding Baskets Cupboard Organiser
Living in a rental? No worries! Getting out your screwdriver isn’t the only way to bring sliding baskets into your pantry. There are plenty of less permanent solutions available – such as this sliding basket organiser.

Get it for £23.99
9
Amazon
3-Tier Expandable Spice Rack
This expandable double organiser can be adjusted to fit the length of your cupboard, or even separated into two different units to be used in separate spaces. It’s a totally customisable solution!

Get it for £14.99
10
Amazon
iDesign Stackable XL Storage Basket
These chic black wire baskets are available in three different sizes, and can be easily stacked on top of each other. Helpfully, each basket has handles for easy carrying, and a label slot on the front.

Get them for £18.98
11
Amazon
Professional Double Cereal Dispenser
Bring the canteen to the kitchen with this retro dispenser that kids will love using every breakfast time! It dispenses approximately 30g with each twist of the knob, and can also be used to store rice, nuts, and more.

Get it for £17.99
12
Amazon
mDesign Tea Storage Box
Are you the kind of person who’s got a different flavour of tea for every time of day? Keep your English Breakfast separate from your Earl Grey with this sweet little storage unit. It can be used both vertically and horizontally, so is sure to fit the space you have available.

Get it for £17.90
13
Amazon
Under Shelf Storage Basket
If you could do with getting more space out of the shelving in your pantry, then try out some under shelf storage baskets. Affordable and easy to use, simply slide the hooks over the shelf to secure the basket into place.

Get it for £7.07
14
Amazon
Extendable Kitchen Cupboard Shelf Organiser
This kitchen cupboard shelf organiser can be expanded from 36cm to 60cm so it’s sure to fit snugly into your space. Super durable, just use the screws to tighten it to your desired length.

Get it for £31.99
15
Amazon
3-Tier Stackable Can Rack Organiser
With this handy can rack, you’ll always know when you’re running dangerously low on baked beans. Able to fit up to 36 cans, it also comes with a number of handy plastic dividers, so you can separate your cans however you please.

Get it for £32.99
16
Amazon
Ikea Knagglig Pine Storage Box
For those who want to bring a farmhouse vibe to their pantry, look no further than these apple crates. Affordable and simplistic, this solid pine box looks great as it is, but can easily be painted a colour more fitting to your style.

Get it for £9.99
17
Amazon
Set of 15 Bamboo Lid Spice Jars
If you’ve ever shopped at more than one supermarket, then chances are your herb and spice pots aren’t looking too uniform in style or size. For a more cohesive cupboard, these bamboo lid jars are just what you need.

Get them for £32.98
18
Amazon
Mesh Steel Storage Basket
Minimalistic and modern, these mesh baskets are ideal for stylishly storing food and sundries in your pantry. Plus, we love that they have a natural wooden handle, making them really easy to move around.

Get it for £12.99
