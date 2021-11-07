Life

Inspired By Stacey Soloman’s Tidying Show? Here Are 7 Products To Sort Your Life Out

You too can be as organised as the savvy mum – here's how.

Shopping Writer

James CallumBBC/Optomen/James Callum

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Stacey Solomon wants you to sort your life out – in the nicest possible way.

In her new BBC show, the presenter-turned-tidying-guru travels to people’s homes to help them get organised.

The process includes a lot of decluttering as well as some really smart storage solutions, recommend by the mum and her three knowledgable helpers.

If the programme has left you looking at your own cluttered home with remorse, do not despair. Turning chaos into calm is easier than you think with the right products.

Thankfully, there are lots of organisation items on Amazon that can help. Here are seven of our favourites.

1
Dullemelo Fabric Storage Basket Set
Amazon
For organising bathroom essentials, Stacey uses storage baskets, and it's easy to see why.

These handy pop-up baskets are perfect for stowing away excess shampoos, loo rolls, and bath toys.

Get your Dullemelo Fabric Storage Basket Set for £21.88.
2
Masthome Glass Jars with Bamboo Lids
Amazon
For storing food, laundry pods, or anything else for that matter, glass storage jars are an essential.

Get your Masthome Glass Jars with Bamboo Lids for £30.99.
3
IKEA Skadis Pegboard
Amazon
For keeping messy cupboards clean and tidy, a peg board – and peg board storage – is an absolute must.

Get your IKEA Skadis Pegboard for £32.99.
4
Kuou Heavy-Duty Metal Hanging Hook Stainless Steel Hooks
Amazon
Is there anything Stacey can’t do with S hooks?

The organisation queen loves S hooks – and clips too – and uses them along with rails to store absolutely everything, from pots and pans and shoes to cleaning sponges and even snacks.

Get your Kuou Heavy-Duty Metal Hanging Hook Stainless Steel Hooks for £5.89.
5
Apollo 35 cm Rubber Wood Lazy Susan
Amazon
Keep your kitchen cupboards nice and organised with a lazy susan for storing cans on and maximising space.

Get the Apollo 35 cm Rubber Wood Lazy Susan for £10.89.
6
Dymo Omega Home Embossing Label Maker
Amazon
Stacey absolutely swears by her label maker for keeping her family home organised, so a label maker is a real must.

Get the Dymo Omega Home Embossing Label Maker for £11.66.
7
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organiser
Amazon
When it comes to keeping your home neat, storage boxes can be a real godsend. They're ideal for storing excess bedding, toys, or anything else that you need out of the way.

Get the Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organiser for £12.74.
Suggest a correction
shoppingstacey solomonCleaning