20 Genius Storage Solutions If Your Landlord Has An Aversion To Cupboards

Found a rental home with zero storage? We've got you covered.

So, you’ve just found the rental home of your dreams: the right size, the right price, in the right location. But the downside is that the property lacks storage space – where are you meant to store all the stuff you need?

When you’re living in a rental home that lacks adequate built-in cupboards, organisation becomes an absolute necessity, as does finding hacks to keep mess at bay. After all, you can’t exactly get the builders in and redesign the place.

Luckily, there are lots of creative and stylish ways that you can add storage, without upsetting your landlord. To help keep your clutter in check, we’ve put together some renter-friendly solutions.

1
Amazon
Himimi 6-Tier Wire Shelving Unit
This six-tier shelving unit is perfect for making the most of vertical space in your home, without needing to drill into the wall.

Get it for £54.39 (was £63.99)
2
Amazon
VonHaus Bathroom Storage Box
This slimline storage box (with lid) is perfect for filling with bathroom essentials – from bleach to toilet rolls – and slotting down the side of your loo.

Get it for £27.99
3
Amazon
Sinofo Space Saving, 5 in 1 Clothes Hangers
Swap out your normal hangers for these space-saving alternatives and get four times as many clothes on your rail or in your wardrobe.

Get it for £24.99
4
Amazon
Uoune Vacuum Storage Bags
Reduce the volume of bedding, spare clothes and more by up to 80% with these vacuum storage bags (and save yourself space in the process).

Get it for £15.99
5
Amazon
Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Easy-access wheeled Storage Caddy
Get the most out of the space in each cupboard with these compact, wheeled storage caddies.

Get it for £20
6
Amazon
Kleankin Under Sink Cabinet
An instant fix for a bathroom with little storage, this under sink cabinet simply slots around the neck of the sink.

Get it for £47.99
7
Amazon
Joseph Joseph 85149 CupboardStore Set of 4 In-cupboard Pan Lid Holders
Got a lack of cupboard space for storing pots and pans? These stick on Joseph Joseph pan lid holders are a great way to keep lids neat and out of the way.

Get it for £11.99
8
Amazon
Joseph Joseph 85119 DrawerStore Compact
Whether your cutlery drawer is a little on the small side or you simply want to save room, this Joseph Joseph compact cutlery tray is the perfect space saver.

Get it for £15
9
Amazon
Tribesigns Kitchen Baker's Rack
This freestanding organiser (with room for a microwave) is the perfect alternative to a built-in microwave storage space. Plus, it comes with four other shelves for additional storage.

Get it for £102.88
10
Amazon
Pulluo Bedside Shelf Organiser
No need to worry about damaging the wall with this stick on shelf. Complete with a handy slot for feeding device cables through for charging, it fits perfectly by the bed.

Get it for £11.99
11
Amazon
Dumee Double Clothes Rail Clothes Rack
Need extra closet space or don't have a wardrobe at all? This double clothes rail is a great buy. Plus, having your clothes on display will force you to keep your rail nice and organised.

Get it for £53.99
12
Amazon
3 Pack Underbed Storage Bags
These 75 litre foldable clothes storage bags fit perfectly under the bed for some easily accessible hidden storage.

Get it for £19.99
13
Amazon
Artbisons Rotating Makeup Organizer
Keep your beauty products organised with this rotating organiser – it's perfect for popping on your nightstand beside your bed for easy access.

Get it for £17.99
14
Amazon
Lucycaz Over Door Hooks
This over door basket storage is ideal for adding to the back of your bathroom door – hang clean towels on the hooks and fill the shelves with your bath time essentials.

Get it for £24.99
15
Amazon
Maxporium Over Door Storage Organiser
Hook one of these over door organisers (fitted with large pockets) on each bedroom and bathroom door for added storage space. (You could even add them to your wardrobe doors for additional storage).

Get it for £11.99 (was £12.99)
16
Amazon
Semlos Lazy Susan Turntable Cupboard Organiser
This Lazy Susan turntable cupboard organiser is perfect for keeping all your favourite table sauces, seasonings or drinks neat and organised.

Get it for £13.99
17
Amazon
KINGRACK Storage Trolley
Instead of a single-tiered coffee table, opt for a three-tiered storage trolley. Pick an on trend colour (like this mint-hue) and it can look oh so chic.

Get it for £29.95
18
Amazon
Kurtzy Kitchen Fridge & Cupboard Storage Trays
Whether your kitchen cupboards or bedroom chest of drawers are in need of an organisation overhaul, these storage trays are sure to come in handy.

Get it for £23.99
19
Amazon
Bossjoy Set of 4 Stackable Foldable Wardrobe Storage Box Organizer
Take full advantage of your wardrobe with these stackable wardrobe storage boxes for making use of every inch of space. Say goodbye to messy piles of clothes and opt for these handy shelves.

Get it for £39.99
20
Amazon
La Jolíe Muse Woven Laundry Basket
Keep dirty laundry off the floor with this La Jolíe Muse Woven Laundry Basket. Or, alternatively, use it to store excess towels, throws, or bedding.

Get it for £23.99
