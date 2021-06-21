Life

18 Boring But Brilliant Amazon Deals You Won't Regret

Prime Day 2021 has bulk buys and boring bargains galore on everything from dishwasher tablets to multipacks of Monster Munch.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The annual Prime Day extravaganza activates thousands of price cuts across home and garden, tech, beauty, fashion, groceries, pet-care – even booze.

Chances are you’re on the hunt for some discounted treats you’ve had on your wish-list for a while. But remember, it’s also a great time to stock up on mega boring purchases at a fraction of the price. If you don’t bulk buy dishwasher tablets and Post-It notes now, you’re missing a trick.

And the best bit about bagging a deal on an everyday item that’s boring but essential? Knowing you’ve saved money to spend on something special.

Here are some of our favourite discounted fillers (if not exactly thrillers) that we’ve found – you can thank us later.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-DAY trial today if you’re not already a member.

1
Creases be gone with this bargain of a steam iron, discounted by more than 60%
Amazon
Russell Hobbs Absolute Steam Iron with Anti-Calc and Self Clean Functions, now £20.49 (was £59.99)
2
Vacuums are Prime Day gold – or in this case, silver, with a 37% discount
Amazon
Morphy Richards Supervac 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now £88, was £139.99
3
This (more than) half price deal gets you a virus slaying 756 wipes
Amazon
Dettol Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes, multipack of 6 x 126 wipes, now £14.89, (was £36)
4
This baby blue electric toothbrush has a sparkling 71% off
Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush, now £39.99 (was £149.99)
5
Prime Day pros know to snap up the dishwasher tabs, especially at 71% off
Amazon
Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablets, Lemon (multipack of 5 x 30 tablets), now £17.50 (was £60)
6
Your flatpack furniture will thank you for the 31% discount on this Allen Key set
Amazon
Draper Long Pattern Hexagon Allen Key Set, 30 Pieces, now £10.79 (was £15.62)
7
Make a splash and a 26% saving with this elegant Alessi cutlery set
Amazon
Alessi Mami 24-Piece Cutlery Set, now £99.99 (was £135.82)
8
You'll have a breakfast of champions with this 51% discount off porridge oats
Amazon
Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge, 120 x 27g sachets, now £14.16 (was £29)
9
Two for your loo, before you poo. This gift set (yes, apparently) is discounted 17%
Amazon
Air Wick ViPoo Pre-Poo Toilet Spray Air Fresheners, now £7.50 (was £9)
10
Sort out your paper pile with this rainbow desk organiser, discounted 62%
Amazon
Rapesco SupaFile Plus A4+ Desktop Expanding File Organiser, now £11.50 (was £29.99)
11
These Post-Its have 54% off. I'm sorry, we can't (resist), don't hate us
Amazon
Multicoloured Post-it Recycled Notes, pack of 16 100-sheet pads, now £15.24 (was £33)
12
A bumper 30 pack of our favourite ever crisps at 36% off
Amazon
Walker Monster Munch Pickled Onion Snacks Box, 30 x 40g grab bags, now £16.39 (was £25.50)
13
Shred with the best of them using this home office must-have, now 68% off
Amazon
Rexel Momentum Cross Cut Paper Shredder, now £58.56 (was £181.02)
14
Be your own barista with 65% off this six pack of Lavazza coffee
Amazon
Lavazza Caffe Espresso, 100% Arabica Light Roast Ground Coffee, pack of six 250g packets, now £17.09 (was £49.20).
15
With a whopping 76% discount, this wet and dry men's shaver is a smooth deal
Amazon
Panasonic Wet and Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver for Men , now £35.99 (was £149.99)
16
Dare to bare with this super smooth epilator, discounted 60%
Amazon
Braun Silk-Epil Wet and Dry Epilator for Women, with eight extras including bikini trimmer, now £59.99 (was £149.99)
17
Get primed with some power tools. This 120-piece set has 54% off
Amazon
Makita 120 Piece Screwdriver and Drill Accessory Kit, now £57.99 (was £135.60)
18
And finally, these mega boring files are 90% off – 90%, we tell you!
Amazon
Q-Connect Tabbed Green Suspension Files, pack of 50, now £8.99 (was £86.99)
Finds workHome and GardenshoppingLife