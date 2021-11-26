Life

20 Kitchen Must-Haves In The 2021 Amazon Black Friday Sale

From an air fryer that's almost half price to discounted pots, knives and food mixers, everything you need to entertain.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen tools or want to try out a new foodie gadget, the Black Friday sale is a great time for shopping.

In this year’s bargain bonanza, you’ll find items including air fryers, pans, knives, microwaves and a panini press at discounted prices – some more than half off.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on Amazon right now, with our top picks including big kitchen brands such as Tefal, Joseph Joseph, Hotpoint, Denby and Kenwood.

On your marks, get set, bake shop!

1
Philips Essential Air Fryer
Amazon
This Philips air fryer is a massive 48% off. Use it to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.

Buy it here for £119.99 (was £230).
2
Blue Diamond, Ceramic Non-Stick Frying Pan 24 cm
Blue Diamond, Ceramic Non-Stick Frying Pan - 24 cm,
Save 53% on this ceramic non-stick frying pan that's (handily) dishwasher safe.

Buy it for £13.99 (was £30.00).
3
Swan Nordic Jug Kettle, 1.7 Litre
Amazon
This Swan kettle makes up to eight cups at once and has a "rapid boil" function, meaning you'll have hot drinks in no time. It's now 28% off.

Buy it for £36.04 (was £49.99).
4
Trullo, The Cookbook
Amazon
The Trullo cookbook offers warming comfort recipes for cold winter nights. It's now 46% off.

Buy it for £17.99 (was £25.00).
5
Joseph Joseph 10118 Elevate Carousel, Classic Gift Set
Amazon
Save almost £40 on this Joseph Joseph tool carousel, which is now 56% off.

Get it for £30.99 (was £70.00).
6
SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Machine
Amazon
Make fizzy drinks at home with the SodaStream Genesis , now 50% off.

Buy it for £49.98 (was £99.99).
7
Cole & Mason Burwell Self-Watering Potted Herb Saver
Amazon
You'll never have limp herbs again with this self-watering window planter, now 41% off.

Buy it for £19.99 (was £33.99).
8
Sistema Microwave Rice Cooker
Amazon
You'll save 51% on this rice cooker in the sale. It can also be used to cook polenta and couscous.

Buy it for £4.89 (was £9.99).
9
Artesa Hot Stone Grill in Gift Box, Marble
Amazon
This hot stone grill will make every dinner party all the more fun and memorable, allowing your guests to their cook food just the way they like it. Now 30% off.

Buy it for £28.98 (was £41.40).
10
Kenwood Stand Mixer
Amazon
This popular Kenwood mixer is marked as a "bestseller" on Amazon and is currently 54% off.

Buy it for £199.00 (was £429.99).
11
Bodum Bistro Bread Box, Black, Large
Amazon
This sleek bread bin is 37% off and available in black, yellow, pink, blue and red. The lid also has a dual function as a chopping board.

Buy it for £26.99 (was £43.00).
12
Denby Cast Iron Round Casserole Pot, 26 cm
Amazon
This Denby casserole pot is available in four colours, but we love the 'Pavilion' shade, pictured. You'll save more than £50 if you buy it today.

But it for £82.00 (was £133.33)
13
DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine
DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine
This mini-pod capsule coffee machine is perfect for making tasty drinks in small kitchens. Now 59% off.

Buy it for £29.00 (was £69.99).
14
Breville Sandwich/Panini Press and Toastie Maker
Amazon
Attention carb lovers, this Breville can be used for paninis, ciabatta, tea cakes, crumpets and for warming pittas, flour tortillas and naan bread. It's also 44% off.

Buy it for £32.99 (was £58.99).
15
Hotpoint MB Freestanding Microwave
Amazon
This 800W Hotpoint microwave is a massive 50% off.

Buy it for £85.49 (was £169.99).
16
Tefal Ingenio Elegance Non-Stick Cookware Set
Amazon
Update your pans and save over £90 on this 13-piece Tefal set.

Buy it for £159.50 (was £249.99).
17
Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love
Amazon
Ottolenghi's Shelf Love is all about using what you already have in your kitchen cupboard – perfect for those trying to cut back on food waste. Better yet, it's 58% off.

Buy it for £10.50 (was £25.00).
18
Joseph Joseph Elevate 5-Piece Steel Knife Set With Sharpener
Amazon
Everyone needs a good knife set, and this Joseph Joseph block is £33 off.

Get it for £66.99 (was £100.00).
19
Breville Classic Combo Stand and Hand Mixer
Amazon
This combo stand and hand mixer can help with everything from buttercream and cupcakes to pizza dough and pancake batter. It's now 45% off.

Buy it for £28.99 (was £59.99).
20
Crockpot TimeSelect Digital Slow Cooker
Amazon
This digital slow cooker does the hard work for you and is now 44% off.

Buy it for £42.99 (was £79.99).
