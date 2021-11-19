Life

The John Lewis Black Friday Sale Has Some Seriously Big Brand Discounts

Le Creuset, Beats, Tempur, Samsung, Neom... these Black Friday deals from John Lewis are already out.

Life Editor at HuffPost UK

John Lewis/HuffPost UK

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you’ve been lusting after Le Creuset or dreaming of Denby for too long, we’ve got great news for you. The homeware giants are just two of the brands featured in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

The sale has come early this year, launching on November 19, with brilliant offers across electricals, fashion, home, beauty and more.

You’ll spot brands including Barbour, Beats, Tempur, Kenwood, Samsung, and Neom in our pick of the best offers. Treat yourself while sales last, or get ahead on your Christmas shopping.

1
Le Creuset Stoneware Deep Rectangular Oven Dish
John Lewis
Save 20% on this 19cm Le Creuset classic. It's available in a variety of colours, but we adore the Marseille Blue.

Get it for £24.00 (was £28.80)
2
Beacon 330 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
John Lewis
Save a huge £50 on this stylish speaker, which like the cult Roberts Radio, comes in range of colours. Imagine this one in the garden on summer days.

Buy it for £119.99 (was £169.99)
3
Barbour Islington Wax Cotton Holdall, Olive
John Lewis
You'll find Barbour bags, jackets and more that are 20% off in the sale. We'd pick this stylish and versatile holdall.

Buy it for £149 (was £178)
4
Denby Azure Haze Large Mug, Blue/Grey
Denby Azure Haze Large Mug, Blue/Grey
The gorgeous Denby Azure Haze set is all 30% off. We adore the lot, but especially the mug.

Buy it for £10.50 (was £13.65)
5
Beats Solo³ Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
John Lewis
You can save £41 on these Beats Solo³ headphones, pictured here in rose gold, with three colours available. Read our review of the headphones here.

Buy the headphones for £129 (was £170)
6
Tempur Sensation Supreme Memory Double Foam Mattress
John Lewis
When it comes to mattress comfort, you won't go far wrong by investing in Tempur. Save £200 on the 'Sensation Supreme', or check out the other deals available.

Buy it for £1,355.00 (Was £1,555.00)
7
Neom Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Travel Scented Candle
John Lewis
While you'll make the biggest savings on big ticket items, there are some excellent small gifts in the sale too. Trust us: this Neom candle smells amazing.

Buy it for £12.80 (was £15.36)
8
Shark Style IQ Hair Dryer & Styler HD110UK, Black/Rose Gold
John Lewis
Another "bestseller", according to John Lewis, this Shark styler is £50 off.

Buy it for £179 (was £229).
9
Chloé Eau de Parfum
John Lewis
This Chloé Eau de Parfum is just one of the fragrances that's 20% off in the sale (follow this link to see the rest).

Get it for £35.36 (was £42)
10
Tefal Ingenio Expertise Non-Stick Saucepan Set, 4 Piece
John Lewis
If you need to update your pans, this Tefal set is a good choice. The removable handles make them easy to stack. Read our review of the pans here and save 25% today.

Buy the set for £86.25 (was £107.81)
11
Set of 6 Royal Doulton Pacific Porcelain Side Plates
John Lewis
For classy crockery Royal Doulton is a no-brainer. This non-matching set gets extra style points – and it's 30% off.

Buy the set for £42.00 (was £54.60)
12
Kenwood kMix KMX750 Stand Mixer, Cream
John Lewis
Save a whopping £100 on this Kenwood Mixer – which could make a splash out Christmas gift for baking lovers. Also comes in red.

Buy it for £269 (was £369)
13
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging
John Lewis
Save £40 on these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which come in four colours and have a two-year guarantee.

Buy the headphones for £99 (down from £139)
14
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole
John Lewis
Another from Le Creuset, this cast iron round casserole pot is marked as a "bestseller" and is 20% off. The colour pictured is 'Cerise', with other options available.

Get it for £160.00 (was £192)
Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautyStylehomeHome and Garden