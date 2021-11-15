Life

Black Friday 2021: 19 Cheap Homeware Products In Amazon's Early Sale

Keen to update your home this winter? We’ve got you covered.

Shopping Writer

HuffPost UK/Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With the colder weather starting to hit, we’re all beginning to bed down and spend more time snuggled up indoors.

Being at home more may mean that you’ve noticed that you’re not as in love with your decor as you could be.

If you’re feeling like your surroundings aren’t as aesthetically pleasing as you would like them to be – or as cosy – it might be time to update your interiors.

Whether you want to add a pop of colour to remind you of sunnier days, or you’re ready to embrace the season with warm throws, the Amazon early Black Friday sale will help. Here are some of our favourite products currently on sale.

1
HOMCOM Velvet Armchair Tub chair
Amazon
This tub chair is perfect for adding a pop of colour to a dark, winter home.

Get it for £127.99 – originally £159.99.
2
ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Make keeping your floors clean a little easier with this robotic vacuum cleaner.

Get it for £129 – originally £249.
3
Le Creuset Set of 6 Rainbow Espresso Mugs
Amazon
Impress your guests with hot drinks served in these stylish, bright Le Creuset mugs.

Get them for £54.40 – originally £68.00.
4
Cumay Faux Fur Sheepskin Style Rug
Amazon
A faux fur sheepskin-style rug could be the perfect addition to your bedroom or living room this winter.

Get it for £5.59 – originally £6.99.
5
Eambrite Fairy Lights
Amazon
Add a glow to your bedroom or living room by adding a string of plug-in remote controlled glowy fairy lights.

Get it for £6.74 – originally £8.99.
6
Natural Dried Pampas Grass
Amazon
Dried floral displays are still en trend and you can bag yourself some bargain pampas grass in the sale.

Get it for £16.99 – originally £19.99.
7
WALPLUS Sevilla Light Pink Wall Tile Stickers
Amazon
Want to update your kitchen or bathroom but don't have the budget for a refit? These tile stickers are a game-changer.

Get them for £6.37 – originally £7.49.
8
LA JOLIE MUSE Woody Leather Scented Candle
Amazon
Adding a winter-scented candle to your home can help to add an extra layer of warmth to the space, especially if you pick a festive inspired scent.

Get it for £16.14 – originally 18.99.
9
Silentnight Sustainable Leaf Geo Reversible Bedding
Amazon
This reversible, sustainable bedding set from Silentnight is ideal for adding a touch of class – and cosiness – to your bedroom this winter.

Get it for £29.99 – originally £35.95.
10
EHEYCIGA Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon
Save 47% on this fleecy blanket, perfect for draping across your sofa or tucking at the end of your bed.

Get it for £8.49 – originally £15.99.
11
Sleepdown Fitted Sheet 100% Brushed Cotton Flannelette Luxury Bedding
Amazon
Save 15% on this cosy brushed cotton bedding, perfect for adding a little extra comfort to your bedroom this winter.

Get it for £15.30 – originally £17.99.
12
Amazon Umi Pack of Two White Goose Feather Pillows
Amazon
There's nothing cosier or more comforting than jumping into bed and snuggling up on a feather pillow. Save 15% on these two Amazon brand feather pillows and upgrade the comfort level of your bedding.

Get it for £42.49 – originally £49.99.
13
MRCOOL Bedside Table Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
This colour-changing bedside lamp and bluetooth speaker is ideal for when you want to relax in bed, thanks to its easy touch controls.

Get it for £21.94 – originally £23.99.
14
Keymit Table Lamp
Amazon
This dimmable lamp comes with two charging ports built into it, ideal for charing your phone, a 3-way dimmer, and chic a matte brass finish.

Get it for £33.99 – originally £39.99.
15
Penguin Home Decorative Double Sided Square Cushion Covers
Amazon
Want to switch up your sofa cushions? These double-sided, neutral cushion covers could be the perfect way to do so.

Get it for £16.80 – originally £19.99.
16
Bobolyn Electric Wax Melt Warmer
Amazon
What better way to add a sense of warmth and cosiness to your home this winter than with an electric wax melter that you can use to melt all of your favourite festive wax melts.

Get it for £15.29 – originally £17.99.
17
Fusion Robin Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Amazon
This chic robin themed bedding is perfect for adding a little extra cosiness to your bedroom, thanks to its brushed cotton material and warming colour palette.

Get it for £24.62 – originally £28.62.
18
Softan Faux Fur Blanket
Amazon
This soft, cosy faux fur blanket is the ideal accompaniment to your bed or sofa, and is perfect for creating a cosy home vibe.

Get it for £47.49 – originally £60.99.
19
Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Need a new vacuum cleaner to keep your home in order? With 43% off, this Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a great buy.

Get it for £199.99 – originally £349.
