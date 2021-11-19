Life

Amazon's Best Black Friday Discounts, From Echo Dots To Kindles

Black Friday is a week away, but there are already great deals to be had on these Amazon devices.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Black Friday is a big, big day in Amazon land, with thousands of brands discounting their products up to and beyond 50% off on November 26.

But this year, we’ve already seen a slew of early Black Friday deals launched o the site through November on big name ranges from beauty to homeware.

Of course, Black Friday is also a great time to snap up Amazon’s own-brand tech – from Kindles to Fire Sticks to Echo Dots – often a greatly reduced prices.

And, shhh, don’t tell too many people, but plenty of those device deals have landed early. Here, we round up the best for you here while stocks last.

1
Get a massive 53% off this Echo Dot smart speaker
Amazon
Get the Echo Dot In Charcoal for £18.99 (was £39.99)
2
You can also bag £25 off the very latest Kindle Paperwhite edition
Amazon
Get the All New Kindle Paperwhite for £114.99 (was £139.99)
3
Echo Dots for Kids have 43% off – choose between tiger and panda
Amazon
Get the Echo Dot For Kids for £33.99 (was £59.99)
4
Fire Sticks are always a Black Friday bestseller. Get half off while you can
Amazon
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £24.99 (was £49.99)
5
The 4th generation Echo Dot has 35% off and doubles up as a digital clock
https://www.amazon.co.uk/all-new-echo-dot-4th-generation-smart-speaker-with-clock-and-alexa-glacier-white/dp/B084J4R4GY/ref=gbps_img_m-2_f126_9deb680e?smid=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE&pf_rd_p=3d3b9828-b963-4d74-9286-ba527daaf126&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-2&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_i=341686031&pf_rd_m=A3P5ROKL5A1OLE&pf_rd_r=N9NY203Y3QR8TRBBKDSK
Get the Echo Dot With Clock for £38.99 (was £59.99)
6
There's also 40% off this Kids' Kindle, with access to 1,000 books
Amazon
Get the Kindle for Kids with blue cover for £59.99 (was £99.99)
Suggest a correction
TechshoppingAmazonBlack Friday