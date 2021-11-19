We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Black Friday is a big, big day in Amazon land, with thousands of brands discounting their products up to and beyond 50% off on November 26.
But this year, we’ve already seen a slew of early Black Friday deals launched o the site through November on big name ranges from beauty to homeware.
Of course, Black Friday is also a great time to snap up Amazon’s own-brand tech – from Kindles to Fire Sticks to Echo Dots – often a greatly reduced prices.
And, shhh, don’t tell too many people, but plenty of those device deals have landed early. Here, we round up the best for you here while stocks last.