Amazon Early Black Friday: 15 Brilliant Beauty Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

From makeup to hair straighteners and an at-home gel manicure kit, we've picked the best deals.

Amazon has launched its early Black Friday sale, with deals running from November 8 to November 18, including some amazing discounts on beauty products.

Whether you’re hoping to stock up your beauty stash or do some Christmas shopping, these deals shouldn’t be missed, with some items less than half price.

Below you will find some options out there, with discounts on everything from grooming tools and haircare products to skincare essentials and makeup must-haves.

1
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Amazon
Save 34% on this Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, perfect for adding length and volume to your lashes without flaking.

Get it for £6.60 – originally £9.99.
2
Toni & Guy Hair Mask for Dry Damaged Hair, 200 ml
Amazon
Save 44% on this Toni & Guy hair mask for dry damaged hair – the perfect self-care purchase or a fantastic stocking filler.

Get it for £4 – originally £7.19.
3
Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials 8-Piece Eyeshadow Brush Set
Amazon
Amazon is offering an amazing 44% off this Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials 8-Piece Eyeshadow Brush Set - the perfect gift for makeup lovers or a lovely addition to your makeup bag.

Get it for £11.20 – originally £19.99.
4
Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil Ultimate Bathing Large Gift Set
Amazon
Save 33% on this Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil Ultimate Bathing Large Gift Set and get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

Get it for £9.33 – originally £13.96.
5
ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners
Amazon
Save 20% on these ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners.

Get it for £87 – originally £109.
6
Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit
Amazon
Save 25% off this Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit, which comes with everything that you need to do a gel manicure at home.

Get it for £74.99 – originally £99.99.
7
Makeup Revolution x Friends, Rachel Gift Set
Amazon
Save 26% off Makeup Revolution x Friends Rachel Gift Set - the perfect gift for any Friends lover.

Get it for £25.80 – originally £35.00.
8
Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Ultimate Preening Gift Set
Amazon
Get this Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Ultimate Preening Gift Set with over half price off.

Get it for £12.17 – originally £25.
9
Neal's Yard Remedies Bee Lovely All Over Balm
Amazon
Save 48% on this multipurpose Neal's Yard Remedies Bee Lovely All Over Balm.

Get it for £13.95 – originally £27.
10
Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit Don't Hold Back
Amazon
Save 37% on this highly pigmented Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit, perfect for adding a subtle glow to your skin.

Get it for £3.13 – originally £5.00.
11
Bed Head by Tigi Headrush Shine Hair Spray for Smooth Shiny Hair 200 ml
Amazon
Save a massive 65% on this Bed Head by Tigi Headrush Shine Hair Spray for Smooth Shiny Hair 200ml.

Get it for £6.29 – originally £17.50.
12
Elemis Pro-Collagen Timeless Trio, Nourishing Anti-Wrinkle Face Creams
Amazon
Save 30% on this Elemis Pro-Collagen Timeless Trio, Nourishing Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream set.

Get it for £66.50 – originally £95.
13
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge - Pack of 2
Amazon
Save 40% off this Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge set of two.

Get it for £6.02 – originally £9.99.
14
NIVEA Ski Lodge Advent Calendar 2021 for Her
Amazon
If you're yet to get your hands on a beauty advent calendar this NIVEA Ski Lodge Advent Calendar 2021 for Her has a massive saving of 33% in the Amazon early Black Friday sale.

Get it for £26.67 – originally £40.
15
Burt's Bees Essential Kit 5 Piece Kit Travel Size
Amazon
Save 46% on this five piece Burt's Bees Essential Kit that's ideal for travel or would make a great stocking filler this Christmas.

Get it for £7 – originally £12.99.
