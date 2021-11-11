We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Amazon has launched its early Black Friday sale, with deals running from November 8 to November 18, including some amazing discounts on beauty products.
Whether you’re hoping to stock up your beauty stash or do some Christmas shopping, these deals shouldn’t be missed, with some items less than half price.
Below you will find some options out there, with discounts on everything from grooming tools and haircare products to skincare essentials and makeup must-haves.