Life

Black Friday 2021: 15 Gift Ideas For People You Don't Really Want To Buy For

Been roped into buying a gift for a distant relative or colleague? Don’t panic, we’ve got you covered.

Shopping Writer

Amazon/HuffPost

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Buying a gift for someone who you don’t really know that well is tricky – whether it’s a distant relative you only see at Christmas, your partner’s parents, or a co-worker you’ve been stuck with through secret Santa.

We’re guessing you (probably) don’t want to spend a fortune on these acquaintances, either. So to make your Christmas shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best, crowd-pleasing gifts in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Amazon has launched its annual sale early this year, with incredible bargains available to pick up from November 8 to 18. Here’s some of our top picks.

1
BOQO Glass Coffee Cups Double Walled Insulated Drinking Glasses
Amazon
These double walled insulated hot drinks glasses are ideal for anyone who drinks, tea, coffee, or any other hot drink.

Get it for £19.44 – originally £22.88.
2
SHO Bottle
Amazon
It might be an essential every day item, but a reusable eco-friendly water bottle can also make a great gift.

Get if for £22.94 – originally £24.99.
3
ASAKUKI 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon
This electric essential oil diffuser comes with seven LED light settings and a range of cool features. Plus, it's on sale with 24% off, making it a bargain.

Get it for £21.24 – originally £27.99.
4
The Wagamama Cookbook
Amazon
For anyone who loves Wagamamas or loves to cook, The Wagamama Cookbook could make a great present.

Get it for £13.54 – originally £18.99.
5
Just Treats Cosmic Gift Box Retro Sweets
Amazon
For anyone with a sweet tooth, this retro treat box could make the perfect Christmas gift.

Get it for £9.99 – originally £14.99.
6
UpCircle Cinnamon + Ginger Chai Soap Bar
Amazon
This vegan, cruelty-free soap bar for hands, face and body is a nice stocking filler and it currently has 20% off.

Get it for £4 – originally £4.99.
7
Le Petit Prince Limited Edition Weekly Planner
Amazon
An 18-month weekly planner is a useful gift that's perfect for anyone who likes to stay organised.

Get it for £16.35 – originally £24.99.
8
La Jolíe Muse Hanging Planter Basket
Amazon
An indoor hanging basket could make a great gift for anyone with houseplants – or a great starting point for adding houseplants to their home.

Get it for £15.29 – originally £17.99.
9
Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Ultimate Bathing Large Gift Set
Amazon
This Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Ultimate Bathing Gift Set is a nice idea for anyone who's in need of a pamper.

Get it for £10.49 – originally £14.99.
10
Burt's Bees Seasonal Lip Balm Holiday 4 Pack
Amazon
This all-natural lip balm assortment would make a great secret Santa gift.

Get it for £8.99 - originally £11.99.
11
Bulldog Skincare Ultimate Bundle
Amazon
This Bulldog Skincare Ultimate Bundle is cruelty-free and vegan and includes a range of shower, bath and skincare products.

Get it for £35.43 – originally £55.
12
Yobola Wireless Headphones Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Wireless earbuds are a great gift – they're versatile and work with any device with a Bluetooth connection.

Get it for £19.54 – originally £29.99.
13
BODUM 11889-01S JOYCUP Travel Mug
Amazon
You can't go wrong with a travel mug. Regardless of who you're buying for, a travel mug will always come in handy and thus makes a great gift.

Get it for £9.99 – originally £11.
14
Unika Italian Genuine-Leather Journal
Amazon
This refillable Italian Genuine-Leather Journal could make the ideal gift for anyone who loves to write, doodle, or draw.

Get it for £29.70 – originally £39.85.
15
Woodwick Ellipse Scented Candle with Crackling Wick White Tea and Jasmine
Amazon
Save 34% on this White Tea and Jasmine Woodwick Ellipse Scented Candle with Crackling Wick - the perfect present for any candle lover.

Get it for £19.70 – originally £29.99.
Suggest a correction
ChristmasshoppingBlack FridayGift Guides