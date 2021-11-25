Parents

29 Essential Baby Buys With Black Friday Savings Right Now

From Bugaboo prams to Philips Avent bottle sterilisers, it's a great time to buy baby kit for less.

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on baby best buys.
Stocking up on all the kit you need for a new baby can cost a pretty packet – and we don’t mean pretty like your little bundle of joy.

Any savings you make on big (and small) ticket items really add up – every little helps, and all that – meaning it can really pay to take advantage of the deals and discounts that are doing the rounds during this extended Black Friday period.

We’ve taken a look around the major retailers, from Amazon and John Lewis to Wayfair, as well as specialists like BabyShop, to find some of the most noteworthy baby items on sale.

From cots to prams, blankets to bottles, read on for our round-up.

1
Get a mega 25% off this Bugaboo pushchair. Yes, really
John Lewis
Get the Bugaboo Fox2 Pushchair and Carrycot in Grey Melange for £711.75 (was £949).
2
There's 20% off this Joie Baby Bold Group Car Seat
HuffPost UK
Get the Joie Baby Bold Group 1/2/3 Car Seat in Ember from John Lewis for £161.99 (was £202.48).
3
Save 20% on this Mamas & Papas Baby Snug Seat and Activity Tray
Amazon
Get the Mamas & Papas Baby Snug Seat and Activity Tray from Amazon for £44 (was £44).
4
This gorgeous Mack + Milo Cot comes with a 20% saving
Wayfair
Get the Arnolt Cot by Mack + Milo from Wayfair for £129.999 (was £164.99).
5
Get 20% off this cute newborn baby romper by Vine
Amazon
Get the Vine Newborn Baby Hooded Romper Snowsuit from Amazon for £18.97 (was £18.38).
6
There is 20% off this well-reviewed KAWA Baby Monitor
Amazon
Get the KAWA Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio for £103.99 (was £129.99).
7
This pack of eight Baby Bandana Drool Bibs has 20% off
Amazon
Get an eight-pack of KeaBabies Super Absorbent Bandana Drool Bibs from Amazon for £13.57 (was £16.96)
8
Save a very decent 25% on this Elvie Breast Pump
John Lewis
Get the Elvie Curve Manual Silicone Breast Pump from John Lewis for £37.49 (was £49.98).
9
There's 30% off this adorable cardigan by Absorba
BabyShop
Get the Absorba Sheep Detail Knit Cardigan Blue from BabyShop for £26.48 (was £38).
10
This Tommee Tippee Bamboo-Rich Baby Sleep Bag has a huge 45% off.
Amazon
Get the Tommee Tippee Bamboo-Rich Baby Sleep Bag from Amazon for £19.95 (was £35.99)
11
Get more than £30 off this Tutti Bambini Cot with Mattress
Wayfair
Get the Tutti Bambini Malmo Cot Bed and Mattress from Wayfair for £159.99 (was £192.99).
12
This Nuliie White Noise Machine is a godsend, especially with 20% off
Amazon
Get the Nuliie White Noise Machine from Amazon for £19.19 (was £23.99).
13
There's 20% off this pretty John Lewis & Partners baby blanket
John Lewis
Get the Baby GOTS Organic Cotton Cellular Cotbed Blanket from John Lewi for £20 (was £25).
14
Save 15% on this Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Digital Room Thermometer
John Lewis
Buy the Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Digital Room Thermometer for £21.25 (was £23.60).
15
The Philips 4-In-1 Healthy Baby Food Maker, White has more than £50 off
Amazon
Get the Philips 4-In-1 Healthy Baby Food Maker, White from Amazon for £98.99 (was £149.99).
16
There's also a massive 47% off this Tommee Tippee Baby Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Get the Tommee Tippee Baby Sleeping Bag with Legs from Amazon for £22.30 (was £41.99).
17
The brilliant NutriBullet 1412 Baby Food Blender has 27% off
Amazon
Get the NutriBullet 1412 Baby Food Blender from Amazon for £50.99 (was £69.99).
18
Get 41% off this Tommee Tippee Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set
Amazon
Get the Tommee Tippee Anti-Colic Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set in Pink from Amazon for £23.78 (was £39.99).
19
Save 27% on the Philips Avent Advanced Bottle Steriliser
Amazon
Get the Philips Avent Advanced Bottle Steriliser from Amazon for £43.99 (was £59.99).
20
This festive Tommee Tippee Limited Edition Bottle Pack has 37% off
Amazon
Get the Tommee Tippee Limited Edition 3 x 260ml Morning Skies Bottles from Amazon for £12.65 (was £19.99).
21
This baby care set is pretty, pretty useful, and discounted 23%.
Amazon
Get the Philips Avent Baby Care set from Amazon for £23.89 (was £30.98).
22
Get the Ollie the Owl Light and Sound Sleep Aid for 26% off
Amazon
Get Tommee Tippee Ollie the Owl Light and Sound Sleep Aid from Amazon for £25.99 (was £34.99).
23
This colourful menagerie of a MOLO Baby Body is discounted 70%.
BabyShop
Get the MOLO Field Baby Body Colourful Animals from BabyShop for £8.83 (was £29.42).
24
There's 20& off this simple-to-use Vicktey Hook On High Chair
Amazon
Get the Vicktey Hook On Baby / Toddler High Chair from Amazon for £47.99 (was £59.99).
25
This Splat Mat for Mealtimes/Arts/Crafts is discounted 32% in a range of designs
Amazon
Get the Alphabet edition 51" Splat Mat for Under High Chair/Arts/Crafts from Amazon for £13.59 (was £19.99).
26
Get 15% off this cheery set of sensory Foot Finders and Wrist Rattles
Amazon
Get the Foot Finders and Wrist Rattles Set from Amazon for £11.89 (was £13.99.
27
Save a massive 41% on this Splashin'kids Inflatable Tummy Time Water Mat
Amazon
Get the Splashin'kids Inflatable Tummy Time Water Mat from Amazon for £10.10 (was £16.99).
28
Bag 20% off this hard wearing XTELARY Baby Toddler Hiking Backpack
Amazon
Get the XTELARY Baby Toddler Hiking Backpack from Amazon for £84.99 (was #105.99).
29
And finally, the bestselling PewinGo Footprint Kit & Handprint Kit has 15% off
Amazon
Get the PewinGo Footprint Kit & Handprint Kit from Amazon for £15.29 (was £17.99).
