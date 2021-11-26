Life

15 Of The Best Winter Buys For When It Gets Cold Outside

There's a cold snap on the way, so we've rounded up some winter must-haves to keep you cosy and warm.

There’s a spell of cold weather en route, which means it’s the perfect time to boost your home and wardrobe with some winter warmers.

Want to ensure that you stay cosy ahead of the chilly snap? There are plenty of useful buys that can help, from luxe heated blankets and oversize hoodies to hand warmers and innovative plugin heaters – we’ve got you covered.

Check out our pick of seasonally appropriate items for staying warm –even when you have to leave the house (sob sob).

1
Dreamland Alaskan Husky Faux Fur Throw
John Lewis
What could be better than a giant faux fur throw? How about a heated faux fur throw? Imagine how cosy you'll be snuggling up under this fluffy blanket.

Get it for £99.99 from John Lewis
2
HOTHANDS Hand Warmers Value Pack
Amazon
There's nothing worse than having cold hands, is there? These hand warmers are the perfect pocket essential for those colder days. Pop in your pocket for all eventualities.

Get a pacl for £6.55 (was £7.98) from Amazon
3
John Lewis & Partners Sheepskin Mule Slippers, Chestnut
John Lewis
Keep your feet cosy and warm with these classic soft, fluffy sheepskin slippers.

Get it for £39.20 from John Lewis
4
Chilly's Insulated Coffee Cup
Amazon
How cute is this insulated, double walled coffee cup from the same company who nailed the water bottle? It's available in a range of colours and maintains the temperature of your drink regardless of the temperature outside. Say goodbye to luke warm drinks!

Get it for £20 from Amazon
5
Ony Original Oversized Blanket Hoodie
John Lewis
Stay warm with the bestselling oversized blanket hoodie, believe us when we tell you it's a game changer.

Get it for £29.99 from John Lewis
6
OCOOPA Hand Warmer, Rechargeable Hand Warmers
Amazon
Say goodbye to cold hands this winter and treat yourself to this rechargeable hand warmer. With three heat settings and a two-second heating process, this handy warmer offers up to seven hours of heat after each charge.

Get it for £21.99 from Amazon
7
Air Armor Furry Fox Super Fluffy Cute Animal Socks
Not On The High Street
How cute are these fluffy fox socks? If you want to ensure your feet stay warm in the chill, these are the ideal self-care treat.

Get it for £9.95 from Not On The High Street
8
Toasty Toes Ergonomic Heated Foot Warmer
Amazon
Our American friends swear by the Toasty Toes Ergonomic Heated Foot Warmer, which is a US bestseller. An investment for those days working from home through the winter.

Get it for £48.97 from Amazon
9
Studio Hop Leopards Suede Soft Fleece Lining Touch Screen Gloves
Not On The High Street
These stylish leopard print gloves are not only wonderfully cosy but also designed to be touchscreen friendly. No more choosing between freezing fingers and scrolling social media.

Get it for £18 from Not On The High Street
10
TRENDOUX Winter Gloves
Amazon
Keep your fingers protected during the cold snap with this pair of durable cosy, touchscreen-friendly, gloves.

Get it for £10.99
11
Homealexa Long Hot Water Bottle with Cover 2L
Amazon
Stay warm during home working or simply in front of the TV with an extra long hot water bottle, complete with a super soft fluffy cover.

Get it for £14.99 from Amazon
12
STAYWARM® 500w Plugin Power Heater
Amazon
This plugin heater is the perfect way to add a little extra warmth into your home during colder spells. It uses less energy than conventional heaters, has a range of temperature settings, and is designed to run quietly.

Get it for £19.35 from Amazon
13
Kin Herringbone Cashmink Scarf, Green/Grey
John Lewis
This super stylist scarf means you don't have to choose between chic and warmth.

Get it for £32 from John Lewis
14
Studio Hop Curly Wool Knit Beret
Not On The Highstreet
The perfect combination of style and function, this curly wool knit beret is stylish and on-trend (mustard is big this season), while also being the perfect way to keep your head warm in the colder weather.

Get it for £25 from Not On The High Street
15
Crafteratti Ripple Merino Wool Beanie Hat Diy Knitting Kit
Not On The High Street
Got some time to spare and fancy trying a new craft while you snuggle up away from the cold weather? Why not try your hand at knitting your own merino wool beanie? This set will show you how

Get it for £23.20 (was £29) from Not On The High Street
