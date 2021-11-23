Life

20 Cosy-As-You-Like Winter Treats For Some Seasonal Self-Care

From candles to heated slippers, if you need a self-care boost this winter, we've got you covered.

Self-care is about the day-to-day steps you can take to look after your wellbeing – and stay happy and healthy. But when it comes to self-care, there’s a common misconception it’s only about a daily routine, when actually it’s good to think seasonally.

You might not realise it but the changing of the seasons has an impact on both your mind and body, with studies showing that shifts in the amount of daylight we get and the temperature inside and out or homes, have a much more significant impact on us than we might realise.

This means that when a new season arrives, such as winter, it can help to make some tweaks to your routine. As the colder weather lands, these simple self-care treats will help you to brave the chill and keep your wellbeing in check.

1
Pukka Herbs | Relax Tea Selection Box
Amazon
A cup of tea might be a small thing but sometimes a nice brew can be all it takes to give your wellbeing a boost. There's something wonderfully soothing about herbal tea, especially on a cold winter's day.

Get it for £11.89 – originally £13.99
2
Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times
Amazon
Wintering is a poignant and comforting meditation on the fallow periods of your life and the power of rest. The perfect book to snuggle up with on a chilly day.

Get it for £7.95
3
Glengor Luxury Extra Long Hot Water Bottle
Amazon
This extra long hot water bottle is perfect for cold days and nights when despite the heating being on full whack, you just can't seem to warm up. And it's also a soothing companion while working from home. A hot water bottle hug!

Get it for £22.99
4
Intelex Ltd Furry Warmers Fully Microwavable Furry Slippers Cream
Amazon
Always got cold feet? These microwavable slippers are the perfect way to warm your tootsies up. (These are a winter essential I personally swear by.)

Get them for £18.77
5
NEOM Happiness Luxury Scented Candle
Amazon
Feeling a little blue? Sometimes the right scent can turn your day around. This Happiness candle from Neom smells divine and is packed full of essential oils that promote happiness.

Get it for £36.80 - originally £46
6
Sanctuary Spa Epsom Bath Salts with Magnesium
Amazon
You're feeling a little stressed and can't quite relax – the answer: take a bath. Sprinkle a healthy portion of these 'destress' bath salts into your tub and sink down into the water for a calming and tranquil soak.

Get it for £8
7
Joules Womens Fab Fluffy Super Soft Warm Cozy Socks
Amazon
Struggle with cold feet? These fluffy socks from Joules are the best – they're super soft and wonderfully cosy. (I have a pair myself and can personally vouch for how comfortable they are!)

Get them for £7.19 - originally £9.96
8
Scentered Escape Aromatherapy Balm Stick
Amazon
Whether you're feeling stressed, unable to sleep, or simply need to relax, a relaxation balm applied to your wrists, feet or temples can do a lot to help. This little stick is packed full of potent scents, perfect for when you need a boost.

Get it for £7.47 – originally £14.95
9
H M Hangover Mask Heated Eye Mask for Dry Eyes
Amazon
Eyes feeling dry, gritty and a little sore? It might be the winter weather drying them out. The answer? A heated eye mask, which also happens to be great for helping you to relax.

Get it for £9.99
10
JOADE Spa Time Pamper Gift Box
Amazon
If you're in need of a pick-me-up, a 'pamper hamper' complete with face masks, foot masks, hair products, hand cream, and eye patches makes for the ideal self-care day. It has everything that you need for a chill out, apart from the wine of course.

Get it for £26.99
11
Cosy Sweater Hot Chocolate Gift Set
Amazon
When it comes to a self-care boost on a cold winter's night, you can't beat a warming hot chocolate. (Especially if you're enjoying it while watching your go-to festive film).

Get it for £12.77
12
Nigella Lawson Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes and Stories
Amazon
Cooking can be self-care too. This quirky take on a traditional cookbook intertwines 150 recipes with narrative essays from our beloved Nigella about food. It's the perfect winter read for any foodie, whether or not you make any of it.

Get it for £10
13
Warmies Warm hugs Sloths
Amazon
These microwavable hugging sloths are the perfect way to warm up. Plus, they're super cute!

Get it for £14.36 – originally £14.95
14
AromaWorks Light Mandarin and Vetivert Soy Wax Candle
Amazon
This sweet, spicy, soy wax candle is the perfect scent for when you want to add a cosy layer to your home. This is a personal favourite of mine because the scent *actually* lasts and it smells amazing – plus the soy wax base means it burns clean and is better for you than paraffin wax candles.

Get it for £18.07
15
Sheshea Naturals Pamper and Chill Kit
Amazon
We also love this pamper kit, which includes a mini self-care planner ideal for making sure that you stay on track with your self-care this winter.

Get it for £17.99
16
Neal's Yard Remedies Organic Aromatic Foaming Bath
Amazon
With its soothing blend of aromatherapeutic essential oils, this foaming bath is the perfect way to add some tranquility to bath time. (Plus, it smells absolutely divine!)

Get it for £12 - originally £15.50
17
Sienna Hoodie Blanket
Amazon
This is the ultimate winter must-have. This super soft sherpa-style fleece wearable hoodie throw is perfect for chucking on whether you're feeling a little chilly, are in need of comfort, or simply want to feel cosy.

Get it for £19.99
18
Cosi Home® Luxury Weighted Blanket
Amazon
Whether you struggle with sleep or find yourself feeling anxious, a weighted blanket could be worth a try. Imagine being wrapped in a hug – that's the feeling a this best-selling blanket can emulate.

Get it for £79.99
19
Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser Starter Kit
Amazon
This sleep diffuser is designed to create a calming atmosphere for bedtime. Complete with a timer, adjustable fragrance strength setting, and three refillable fragrance choices, this could just be the perfect sleep aid.

Get it for £23.99 - originally £39.99
20
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Amazon
Sometimes drifting off can be a real struggle, can't it? The good news: a spritz of calming pillow spray can be a total game changer. (FYI, this pillow spray really does work!)

Get it for £15.60 - originally £19.50
