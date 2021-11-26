Life

The Best 2021 Black Friday Vacuum Deals That Don’t Suck

Want a hoover that gets the job done? Here are some of the best offers available now.

Vacuum cleaners don’t have to suck. You can find one that gets the job done, without requiring much work. And it’s 2021, so they don’t need to be so loud, either.

This Black Friday, treat your home to a new device that’ll pick up all the dust and dirt without fuss. Thankfully for you, we’ve handpicked some of the best offers available online for your easy perusing.

We’ve looked at bestsellers, fancy techy contraptions (hello Roomba), and a few other deals on Amazon that won’t be lasting too long. Take your pick.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
This is a limited edition Amazon exclusive model, with a car detailing KitTwin Tech Floorhead with DuoClean glides which can be used on carpets and hard floors, as well as anti-hair wrap technology that removes hair from the brush-roll. It also transforms into a portable vacuum to easily clean stairs, sofas and under furniture.

Get the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner for £179 (was £379.99).
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
This cordless vacuum has a 180W powerful motor and is suitable for carpet and hard floor. It can easily handle hair, coffee beans, cat litter, dog food, and other dirt particles. The silent design also avoids annoying noise and is friendly to your baby and pets alike.

Get the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £111.99 (was £159.99).
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Want to be free of cables when vacuuming? Then cordless is the one. And this one comes with a 40-minute battery run time. So you can probably get the whole house done.

Get the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £179 (was £349.99).
DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Like we said, it's 2021, and not all vacuums come equal. This robot cleaner can be controlled with an Alexa or Google Home Voice command. It comes with a high suction beater brush, automatic self-charging, drop sensor, and works on hard floors and carpet.

Get the DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £129 (prev £249).
Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
This badboy cordless vacuum comes with a motorised pet tool which agitates and lifts stubborn dirt and pet hair, making light work of cleaning pet beds, car boots and upholstery.

Get the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £159 (prev £259.99).
Duronic Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner VC7020
Amazon
It might not be the biggest Black Friday offer, but this nifty little vacuum does come with quite a few perks for that price. It's bagless and whilst being energy efficient, is also very powerful and able to clean its way through the whole house. Built with a powerful 700W motor that can reach a maximum of up to 800W, it's designed to deliver a strong suction to achieve results every time.

Get the Duronic Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner VC7020 for £59.99 (was £79.99).
Hoover Upright 300 Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Hoovering around furniture and around corners is no easy feat. So you'll need a vacuum that's up to the job. Luckily, this one comes with an 80° steering angle; the swivelling floor nozzle glides around your home and furniture with ease.

It's also lightweight – weighing less than 5kg in use, it is easy to lift and to manoeuvre around your home.

Get the Hoover Upright 300 Vacuum Cleaner for £103.99 (was £189.99).
iRobot Roomba 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum 3-Stage Cleaning System
Amazon
The futuristic Roomba is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and comes with voice assistant technology, allowing you to clean your house with the sound of your voice. It's now 26% off.

Buy it for £199.99 (was £269.00).
20KPa Vacuum Cleaner 4 in 1
Amazon
This device comes with 2-speed suction power that can be adjusted to 11Kpa or 20Kpa units which allows you to vacuum dust, hair, coffee beans, pet fur, cat litter, dog food and other dirt particles, suitable for carpet and hard floor.

Get the 20KPa Vacuum Cleaner 4 in 1 for £97.99 (was £139.99).
DOFLY Handheld Vacuum Cordless
Amazon
You didn't think we'd forget the hand-helds did you? This portable car vacuum cleaner comes with four functional accessories: long hose, long nozzle, brush nozzle, and an extra filter, perfect for cleaning the car, living room, kitchen, or bedroom.

Get the DOFLY Handheld Vacuum Cordless for £25.57 (prev £43.99).
Hoover 700 handheld vacuum
Amazon
This is a high performing cordless handheld, with impressive suction power of 40 Airwatts. Powerful and lightweight.

Get the Hoover 700 handheld vacuum for £50.99 (was £119.99).
