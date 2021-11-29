Life

Cyber Monday: 37 Boring But Brilliant Deals You Shouldn't Miss

It's a new week, but there are still Black Friday bargains to be had on your shopping list regulars.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

Cyber Monday
Anchiy via Getty Images
Cyber Monday

It’s been a bumper Black Friday season, but the savings on your shopping aren’t over yet. Cyber Monday gives you another full day of deals and discounts, with some of the best price drops on shopping list essentials.

From tea bags to toothbrushes, bin sheds to bumper packs of ballpoint pens, we’ve rounded up the bargains that caught our eye across the Amazon site. We’ve even thrown a few curveballs in there – so keep scrolling to the end.

1
Let's start with 28% off this HUGE bag of Yorkshire Tea, yours for less than a tenner
Amazon
Get this bag of 600 Yorkshire Tea Bags for £9.49 (was £13.20).
2
There's a massive 71% off this AI-enabled electric toothbrush from OralB
Amazon
Get the OralB Genius 8000 AI-Enabled Electric Toothbrush for £79.99 (was £279.99).
3
Save 40% on this Amazon Smart Plug, which add voice control to any electrical socket
Amazon
Get the Amazon Smart Plug with Alexa voice control for £14.99 (was £24.99).
4
Fire Sticks are still on sale this Cyber Monday. Get half off while you still can
Amazon
Get tge Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD With Alexa Voice Remote for £24.99 (was £49.99).
5
Save 25% on the Levoit Air Purifier that rids your home of dust, smoke and pollen
Amazon
Get the Levoit Air Purifier for Home for £59.99 (was £79.99).
6
There's a whopping 50% off the bestselling Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Get the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner In Orange/White for £173.40 (was £349.99).
7
This handy 12-pack of Paper Mate Retractable Ballpoint Pens is 57% off
Amazon
Get a 12 PaperMate Flexgrip Ultra Retractable Ballpoint Pens for £10.61 (was £24.60).
8
Apple deals are worth grabbing and this Magic Mouse currently has 31% off
Amazon
Get the cordless Apple Magic Mouse for £54.50 (was £79).
9
Reasons to celebrate? There's still 35% off this absolutely massive box of chocolate
Amazon
Get the 2.4kg Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box for £13.99 (was £21.50).
10
These Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones have 47% off in three different colourways
Amazon
Get the Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (available in black, white or blue) for £69 (was £130).
11
This Keter Store-It Out Unit is perfect for your bikes (or bins) and has 27% off
Amazon
Get the Beige and Brown Keter Store-It Out Ultra Outdoor Garden Storage for £239.99 (was £329.99).
12
This double pack of Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes is brilliant value at 61% off
Amazon
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B094VMSCQKGet Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes, Pink and Black, for £54.99 (was £139.99).
13
There's 22% off this smart HoMedics Mat (with hidden remote controlled chambers)
Amazon
Get the HoMedics Stretch Mat for £139.99 (was £180).
14
Get stuck into 13% off UniBond No More Nails All Materials Adhesive
Amazon
Get UniBond No More Nails All Materials Adhesive for £9.50 (was £12).
15
Save 28% (that's more than a tenner) on this mega Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Box
Amazon
Get Felix As Good As It Looks Mixed Selection Cat Food Box (120 Pouches) for £26.49 (was £37).
16
Clean up with 33% off this best-selling Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Get the Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for £269.99 (was £399.98).
17
A Black Friday fave, save 30% on Command's Picture Hanging Strips
Amazon
Get Command Large White Picture Hanging Strips for £8.30 (was £11.79).
18
Get a massive 60% off this Cordless Steam Iron from Tefal
Amazon
Get Tefal's Freemove Air Cordless Steam Iron in blue for £32 (was £79.99).
19
Screw that, we're bagging 48% off this Bosch PushDrive Cordless Screwdriver
Amazon
Get the Bosch PushDrive Cordless Screwdriver for £33.75 (was £64.99).
20
Save 33% off this Nutribullet High Speed Blender for all your overly healthy juicing needs
Amazon
Get the Nutribullet High Speed Blender for £39.99 (was £59.99).
21
Get 45% off Clipper Organic Infusion Chamomile tea bags (now that is calming)
Amazon
Get Clipper Organic Infusion Chamomile 20 Tea Bags (Pack of 6) for £6.64 (was £12).
22
Get a smooth 51% off this Scholl Velvet Smooth Electric Foot File
Amazon
Get the Scholl Velvet Smooth Electric Foot File for £18.99 (was £39.99).
23
These biodegradable Mum & You Baby Wet Wipes are 40% off
Amazon
Get 12 Packs of Mum & You Wet Wipes (that's 672 Wipes) for £11.99 (was £19.99).
24
This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot package deal is 50% off
Amazon
Get the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot for £44 (was £88.99).
25
These Scholl Gel Active Work Insoles might not be sexy but they do have 44% off
Amazon
Get the Scholl Gel Active Work Insoles for Men for £8.99 (were £16).
26
Stock up on Jameson Stout Edition Irish Whiskey, 70cl, that now has 32% off
Amazon
Get the Jameson Stout Edition Irish Whiskey, 70cl for £18 (was £26.45).
27
This Bathroom Butler has a tidy 40% off. Your toilet will thank you for it
Amazon
Get the Sealskin Brix Toilet Butler for £26.99 (was £44.87).
28
Stock up on Tassimo Costa Latte Coffee Pods – there's 23% off this bumper pack of 40
Amazon
Get 5 x Tassimo Costa Latte Coffee Pods (8 servings each, 40 servings) for £20.41 (was £26.45).
29
This bad boy of the desk is 54% off and crunches up to 60 sheets
Amazon
Get the Rexel Odyssey Heavy Duty Stapler for £17.40 (was £38.48).
30
Your cat (or ferret?!) will appreciate Frontline's Flea Treatment at 35% off
Amazon
Get Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for £25.30 (was £38.99)
31
Don't forget pets. Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs is 35% off
Amazon
Get Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs for £34.25 (was £52.49)
32
Boring or not, this bulk pack of Durex Thin Feel Condoms has more than half off
Amazon
Get the Durex Thin Feel Bulk Condoms, Pack of 30 for £8.59 (was £19.99).
33
Ok, not boring, but who knows when you'll need them? And they're 42% off right now
Amazon
Get Clearblue Triple Check Early Pregnancy Test 3-Pack for £9.89 (was £16.99).
34
This wall calendar is not mega stylish but it is mega useful and almost half price
Amazon
Get the Sasco 2022 Portrait Year Wall Planner with pen & stickers for £11.55 (was £21.79).
35
You can't take the shine off Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash at a nice 31% off
Amazon
Get Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner for £12.49 (was £18).
36
Command's Picture Hanging Kit also has 37% off. No damage!
Amazon
Get Command Damage-Free Picture Hanging Kit for £11.96 (was £18.99)
37
Okay, so not boring! But we couldn't resist including this one... treat yourself!
Amazon
Get the 4.5kg Toblerone Milk Chocolate Jumbo Gift Bar for £49.99 (was £79.99).
